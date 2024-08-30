Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Advertisement
The new AFLW season begins this weekend. Who did Irish duo Jennifer Dunne and Orla O'Dwyer win the Premiership with last year?
INPHO
North Melbourne
Brisbane Lions

Collingwood
Adelaide Crows
Former Welsh rugby player Louis-Rees Zammit was cut by which NFL club this week?
Alamy
Green Bay Packers
Atlanta Falcons

Buffalo Bills
Kansas City Chiefs
Who won the BMW PGA Championship last week on the US PGA Tour?
Alamy
Ludvig Aberg
Adam Scott

Sam Burns
Keegan Bradley
Micheal Donoghue was appointed this week as the new Galway hurling manager. What club is he from?
INPHO
Athenry
Clarinbridge

Portumna
Loughrea
Which New Zealand rugby star has been handed his first start since last year's World Cup final, for tomorrow's game against South Africa?
INPHO
Sam Cane
Beauden Barrett

Will Jordan
Rieko Ioane
Which of these teams have Shamrock Rovers NOT been drawn to face in the Uefa Conference League?
INPHO
Chelsea
New Saints

Real Betis
SK Rapid
How many goals did David Clifford score in last Sunday's Kerry intermediate club football semi-final?
INPHO
4
3

0
1
Cork teenager Mark O'Mahony reached a milestone in action for Brighton this week. What was it?
Alamy
His first yellow card
His first senior goal

His first substitute appearance
His first win with the club
What club have Liverpool signed Federico Chiesa from?
Alamy
Roma
Inter Milan

Fiorentina
Juventus
Finally, what Christmas date has the Munster-Leinster interpro game been fixed for this year?
INPHO
27 December
24 December

31 December
29 December
