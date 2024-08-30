Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The new AFLW season begins this weekend. Who did Irish duo Jennifer Dunne and Orla O'Dwyer win the Premiership with last year? INPHO North Melbourne Brisbane Lions

Collingwood Adelaide Crows

Former Welsh rugby player Louis-Rees Zammit was cut by which NFL club this week? Alamy Green Bay Packers Atlanta Falcons

Buffalo Bills Kansas City Chiefs

Who won the BMW PGA Championship last week on the US PGA Tour? Alamy Ludvig Aberg Adam Scott

Sam Burns Keegan Bradley

Micheal Donoghue was appointed this week as the new Galway hurling manager. What club is he from? INPHO Athenry Clarinbridge

Portumna Loughrea

Which New Zealand rugby star has been handed his first start since last year's World Cup final, for tomorrow's game against South Africa? INPHO Sam Cane Beauden Barrett

Will Jordan Rieko Ioane

Which of these teams have Shamrock Rovers NOT been drawn to face in the Uefa Conference League? INPHO Chelsea New Saints

Real Betis SK Rapid

How many goals did David Clifford score in last Sunday's Kerry intermediate club football semi-final? INPHO 4 3

0 1

Cork teenager Mark O'Mahony reached a milestone in action for Brighton this week. What was it? Alamy His first yellow card His first senior goal

His first substitute appearance His first win with the club

What club have Liverpool signed Federico Chiesa from? Alamy Roma Inter Milan

Fiorentina Juventus