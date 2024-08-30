Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The new AFLW season begins this weekend. Who did Irish duo Jennifer Dunne and Orla O'Dwyer win the Premiership with last year?
INPHO
North Melbourne
Brisbane Lions
Collingwood
Adelaide Crows
Former Welsh rugby player Louis-Rees Zammit was cut by which NFL club this week?
Alamy
Green Bay Packers
Atlanta Falcons
Buffalo Bills
Kansas City Chiefs
Who won the BMW PGA Championship last week on the US PGA Tour?
Alamy
Ludvig Aberg
Adam Scott
Sam Burns
Keegan Bradley
Micheal Donoghue was appointed this week as the new Galway hurling manager. What club is he from?
INPHO
Athenry
Clarinbridge
Portumna
Loughrea
Which New Zealand rugby star has been handed his first start since last year's World Cup final, for tomorrow's game against South Africa?
INPHO
Sam Cane
Beauden Barrett
Will Jordan
Rieko Ioane
Which of these teams have Shamrock Rovers NOT been drawn to face in the Uefa Conference League?
INPHO
Chelsea
New Saints
Real Betis
SK Rapid
How many goals did David Clifford score in last Sunday's Kerry intermediate club football semi-final?
INPHO
4
3
0
1
Cork teenager Mark O'Mahony reached a milestone in action for Brighton this week. What was it?
Alamy
His first yellow card
His first senior goal
His first substitute appearance
His first win with the club
What club have Liverpool signed Federico Chiesa from?
Alamy
Roma
Inter Milan
Fiorentina
Juventus
Finally, what Christmas date has the Munster-Leinster interpro game been fixed for this year?
INPHO
27 December
24 December
31 December
29 December
PA
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
PA
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
PA
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Try again next week.
PA
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Advertisement