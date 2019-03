Jack Byrne is aiming to be capped for Ireland tomorrow in Gibraltar. Who was the last LOI player to achieve that in a competitive game? INPHO Pat Byrne Stephen Geoghegan

Keith Fahey Daryl Horgan

Where did Rory McIlroy celebrate a PGA Tour win last Sunday night? PA Bay Hill Club Pebble Beach

Quail Hollow TPC Sawgrass

Which Tyrone player called time on his inter-county career this week? INPHO Peter Harte Colm Cavanagh

Cathal McCarron Mattie Donnelly

What new name will cycling outfit Team Sky race under from May? PA Team Ineos Team Ratcliffe

Team Brexit Team Sky Plus

Which team is set to be axed by the end of 2020 from the Super Rugby competition? PA Waratahs Highlanders

Sunwolves Stormers

Who scored Ballyhale's two goals in last Sunday's All-Ireland senior club hurling final win? INPHO Adrian Mullen Colin Fennelly

TJ Reid Eoin Cody

American gymnast Simone Biles is planning to retire from the sport after the 2020 Olympics. Where will they be held? PA Melbourne Shanghai

Seoul Tokyo

Scotland's Euro 2020 campaign got off to a terrible start. Who did they lose their opener to? PA Kazakhstan Belgium

Russia Cyprus

Which Welsh player was named the Six Nations Player of the Championship this week? INPHO Jonathan Davies Justin Tipuric

Alun Wyn Jones Gareth Anscombe