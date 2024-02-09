Advertisement
SQOTW

Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

How closely have you been paying attention to the sports news this week?
0
822
44 minutes ago

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette. 

Score 8/10 or better and email this week’s prize word to competitions@the42.ie to be in with a chance of winning a Gillette Labs razor set with exfoliating bar, magnetic stand, travel case and 4x razor blades refill.

 

Which of these teams will Ireland not face after this week's Nations League draw?
England
Greece

Finland
Iceland
How many Grade 1 winners did Willie Mullins have at the Dublin Racing Festival last weekend?
6
8

7
5
Who scored Mayo's winning point in last Saturday's league game against Dublin?
INPHO
Jordan Flynn
Ryan O'Donoghue

Fergal Boland
Cillian O'Connor
Which player will captain Ireland against Italy in the Six Nations on Sunday?
Caelan Doris
James Ryan

Robbie Henshaw
Jack Crowley
When was the last time the San Francisco 49ers won the SuperBowl?
1974
1994

2004
1984
Former Manchester United player Jesse Lingard joined a club in which country this week?
Japan
China

India
South Korea
Jerry Flannery is moving from what Premiership club to become Springboks defence coach?
Bath
Harlequins

Exeter
Gloucester
Which county star scored the only goal for champions UL in this week's Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-final?
INPHO
Adam English
Gearóid O'Connor

Colin Coughlan
Mark Rodgers
Which former Chelsea star rejoined the Belfast Giants ice hockey team this week?
Petr Cech
Ricardo Carvalho

Claude Makelele
Joe Cole
Finally, who will hosts Ivory Coast play in Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations final?
South Africa
Ghana

Nigeria
DR Congo
Answer all the questions to see your result!
PA
You scored out of !
GOLD!
Top of the pile! To be in with a chance of winning this week's Gillette Labs razor pack, email the prize word HURLING to competitions@the42.ie with subject line 'Gillette Labs Competition'. Please include your name, postal address and contact number.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Silver!
Nice work! To be in with a chance of winning this week's Gillette Labs razor pack, email the prize word HURLING to competitions@the42.ie with subject line 'Gillette Labs Competition'. Please include your name, postal address and contact number.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Bronze
Try again next week to score 8/10 or better and be in with a chance of winning the Gillette Labs razor pack.
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Try again next week to score 8/10 or better and be in with a chance of winning the Gillette Labs razor pack.
Share your result:

