Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Which of these teams will Ireland not face after this week's Nations League draw? England Greece

Finland Iceland How many Grade 1 winners did Willie Mullins have at the Dublin Racing Festival last weekend? 6 8

7 5 Who scored Mayo's winning point in last Saturday's league game against Dublin? INPHO Jordan Flynn Ryan O'Donoghue

Fergal Boland Cillian O'Connor Which player will captain Ireland against Italy in the Six Nations on Sunday? Caelan Doris James Ryan

Robbie Henshaw Jack Crowley When was the last time the San Francisco 49ers won the SuperBowl? 1974 1994

2004 1984 Former Manchester United player Jesse Lingard joined a club in which country this week? Japan China

India South Korea Jerry Flannery is moving from what Premiership club to become Springboks defence coach? Bath Harlequins

Exeter Gloucester Which county star scored the only goal for champions UL in this week's Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-final? INPHO Adam English Gearóid O'Connor

Colin Coughlan Mark Rodgers Which former Chelsea star rejoined the Belfast Giants ice hockey team this week? Petr Cech Ricardo Carvalho

Claude Makelele Joe Cole Finally, who will hosts Ivory Coast play in Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations final? South Africa Ghana

