Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Which of these teams will Ireland not face after this week's Nations League draw?
England
Greece
Finland
Iceland
How many Grade 1 winners did Willie Mullins have at the Dublin Racing Festival last weekend?
6
8
7
5
Who scored Mayo's winning point in last Saturday's league game against Dublin?
INPHO
Jordan Flynn
Ryan O'Donoghue
Fergal Boland
Cillian O'Connor
Which player will captain Ireland against Italy in the Six Nations on Sunday?
Caelan Doris
James Ryan
Robbie Henshaw
Jack Crowley
When was the last time the San Francisco 49ers won the SuperBowl?
1974
1994
2004
1984
Former Manchester United player Jesse Lingard joined a club in which country this week?
Japan
China
India
South Korea
Jerry Flannery is moving from what Premiership club to become Springboks defence coach?
Bath
Harlequins
Exeter
Gloucester
Which county star scored the only goal for champions UL in this week's Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-final?
INPHO
Adam English
Gearóid O'Connor
Colin Coughlan
Mark Rodgers
Which former Chelsea star rejoined the Belfast Giants ice hockey team this week?
Petr Cech
Ricardo Carvalho
Claude Makelele
Joe Cole
Finally, who will hosts Ivory Coast play in Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations final?
South Africa
Ghana
Nigeria
DR Congo
PA
You scored out of !
GOLD!
PA
You scored out of !
Silver!
PA
You scored out of !
Bronze
Alamy
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
