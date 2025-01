Who did Luke Littler beat in the semi-final of the World Darts Championship? Alamy Chris Dobey Nathan Aspinall

Gerwyn Price Stephen Bunting

Limerick's Richie English retired from inter-county hurling this week, what club does he play for? INPHO Patrickswell Doon

Kilmallock Na Piarsaigh

The 3-0 loss to Rangers now leaves Celtic ahead at the top of the Scottish Premiership by how many points? Alamy 9 15

11 13

Which English club has Leinster's Harry Byrne joined on a short-term deal? INPHO Sale Sharks Leicester Tigers

Exeter Chiefs Bristol Bears

Who trained Banbridge to win last week's King George Chase at Kempton? Alamy Willie Mullins Joseph O'Brien

Gordon Elliott Henry de Bromhead

Detroit Lions defeated San Francisco 49ers on Monday and will now face which team this weekend to decide the top seed for the NFC playoffs? Alamy Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears

Seattle Seahawks Minnesota Vikings

Sean Hoare this week moved to which League of Ireland Premier Division club? INPHO Bohemians Shelbourne

St Patrick's Athletic Drogheda United

Which club have reportedly made an approach this week to sign Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold? Alamy Bayern Munich Real Madrid

Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain

Which of these Ulster players scored a try in last weekend's 17-7 URC win over Connacht? INPHO Nathan Doak Nick Timoney

Cormac Izuchukwu Michael Lowry