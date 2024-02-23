Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
SQOTW

Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Let’s see how closely you’ve been paying attention to the sporting headlines this week.
4
1.5k
1 hour ago

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette. 

Score 8/10 or better and email this week’s prize word to competitions@the42.ie to be in with a chance of winning a Gillette Labs razor set with exfoliating bar, magnetic stand, travel case and 4x razor blades refill.

****

Who has Andy Farrell handed a start at full-back for Ireland's game against Wales tomorrow?
Robbie Henshaw
Stuart McCloskey

Ciarán Frawley
Jack Crowley
It was announced this week the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association plan to integrate, in what year?
2030
2027

2028
2025
Ulster parted company with head coach Dan McFarland this week. Who did they lose to in his final game?
Scarlets
Edinburgh

Benetton
Ospreys
Which Bundesliga club this week announced their manager will leave at the end of the season?
Stuttgart
Borussia Dortmund

RB Leipzig
Bayern Munich
Who shot a brilliant final round 62 to win the Genesis Invitational on the PGA Tour last Sunday?
Will Zalatoris
Hideki Matsuyama

Patrick Cantlay
Xander Schauffele
Which Clare All-Ireland winner was a coach for Mary Immaculate College's Fitzgibbon Cup final win last weekend?
Conor McGrath
Brendan Bugler

Podge Collins
Pat Donnellan
Who have Liverpool been drawn against in the last 16 of the Europa League?
Roma
Sparta Prague

Benfica
SC Freiburg
Where did Daniel Wiffen win 1500m freestyle gold in the World Championships last Sunday?
Doha
Riyadh

Abu Dhabi
Muscat
Ireland international Jamie Finn suffered which injury setback this week?
Broken leg
ACL tear

Dislocated shoulder
Fractured ankle
Which All Blacks player has been ruled out for six months as the Super Rugby campaign kicks off this week?
Jordie Barrett
Sam Cane

Damian McKenzie
Will Jordan
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile! To be in with a chance of winning this week's Gillette Labs razor pack, email the prize word RUCK to competitions@the42.ie with subject line 'Gillette Labs Competition'. Please include your name, postal address and contact number.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Nice work! To be in with a chance of winning this week's Gillette Labs razor pack, email the prize word PHASE to competitions@the42.ie with subject line 'Gillette Labs Competition'. Please include your name, postal address and contact number.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
Try again next week to score 8/10 or better and be in with a chance of winning the Gillette Labs razor pack.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
4
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     