Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Who has Andy Farrell handed a start at full-back for Ireland's game against Wales tomorrow?
Robbie Henshaw
Stuart McCloskey
Ciarán Frawley
Jack Crowley
It was announced this week the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association plan to integrate, in what year?
2030
2027
2028
2025
Ulster parted company with head coach Dan McFarland this week. Who did they lose to in his final game?
Scarlets
Edinburgh
Benetton
Ospreys
Which Bundesliga club this week announced their manager will leave at the end of the season?
Stuttgart
Borussia Dortmund
RB Leipzig
Bayern Munich
Who shot a brilliant final round 62 to win the Genesis Invitational on the PGA Tour last Sunday?
Will Zalatoris
Hideki Matsuyama
Patrick Cantlay
Xander Schauffele
Which Clare All-Ireland winner was a coach for Mary Immaculate College's Fitzgibbon Cup final win last weekend?
Conor McGrath
Brendan Bugler
Podge Collins
Pat Donnellan
Who have Liverpool been drawn against in the last 16 of the Europa League?
Roma
Sparta Prague
Benfica
SC Freiburg
Where did Daniel Wiffen win 1500m freestyle gold in the World Championships last Sunday?
Doha
Riyadh
Abu Dhabi
Muscat
Ireland international Jamie Finn suffered which injury setback this week?
Broken leg
ACL tear
Dislocated shoulder
Fractured ankle
Which All Blacks player has been ruled out for six months as the Super Rugby campaign kicks off this week?
Jordie Barrett
Sam Cane
Damian McKenzie
Will Jordan
