Here's your TV guide to a jam-packed weekend of sport

AN ALL-IRELAND semi-final, some massive Premier League games and a packed schedule of Paralympics action. Here’s your guide to all the sport you need this weekend.

Friday

6am Channel 4 have live coverage from the Tokyo Paralympics from 6am, with RTÉ2 also covering events in Tokyo from 9am. Irish athletes are in action across swimming, equestrian, cycling, archery and table tennis events.

7.30am Live coverage of the Curtis Cup on Sky Sports Golf, where Irish golfers Lauren Walsh and Annabel Wilson are part of the Great Britain and Ireland team.

10am Throughout the day Sky Sports F1 will be live across the practice sessions for the Belgian Grand Prix, with their coverage starting at 10am.

10.15am Day three of the third Test as England meet India at Headingley, live on Sky Sports Main Event.

1.35pm There’s live cycling on Eurosport, with stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana.

12.30pm Day two action from the European Masters in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, on Sky Sports Golf.

5.30pm Day two of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland, Baltimore, is live on Sky Sports Golf.

5.30pm The Serie A is back on BT Sport this season, with Udinese hosting Venezia at the Stadio Friuli, followed by Verona v Inter Milan. LaLiga TV then have all the action from Mallorca v Espanyol (7pm) and Valencia v Deportivo Alaves at the Mestalla (9.15pm). There’s live Bundesliga action from 7.20pm on Sky Sports Mix as Borussia Dortmund host 1899 Hoffenheim, and from 7.45pm BT Sport 2 have live football from France’s Ligue 1 as Nantes and Lyon meet at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

7.30pm Catch up with all the news from Tokyo, with Today at the Paralympics on RTÉ2.

7.45pm It’s an FAI Cup weekend, with second round games available of the LOITV streaming platform.

11pm Follow all the live action from the Tokyo Paralympics on Channel 4.

Saturday

1.30am There’s live MLS on Sky Sports Main event as Orlando City host Inter Miami.

6am Day four of the Tokyo Paralympics, with Channel 4 live from 6am and RTÉ2 from 9am.

6am There’s live AFL on BT Sport 3, as Sydney Swans and GWS Giants go toe-to-toe in the AFL elimination final.

9.45am Day three of the 41st Curtis Cup Match at Conwy Golf Club in Wales.

10am More live AFL on BT Sport 3, with Melbourne and Brisbane Lions meeting in the AFL qualifying final.

11.30am The Premier League meeting of Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium is live on BT Sport 1. Arsenal haven’t beaten City in the league since December 2015.

Man City's £100m man, Jack Grealish. Source: Imago/PA Images

12pm Live coverage from the Championship as Derby County play Nottingham Forest at Pride Park, on Sky Sports Football. At the same time, the day three action from the European Masters will be getting underway on Sky Sports Golf.

12.30pm Meath take on Tyrone in the All-Ireland MFC final, live on TG4.

1pm The qualifying session from the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix, held at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, is live on Sky Sports F1, while Eurosport have stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana, which sees the riders make the 166km trip from Don Benito to Pico Villuercas.

1.30pm There’s live racing from Goodwood on Virgin Media Two, which includes the Celebration Mile.

2pm There’s four games in the Women’s National League live on the LOITV streaming platform. Cork City v Shelbourne and Galway v Bohemians both kick-off at 2pm, followed by Wexford Youths v Peamount (4pm) and Athlone Town v Treaty United (7pm).

2.30pm A couple of weeks later than planned, Tyrone and Kerry meet in their All-Ireland SFC semi-final. The game is live on RTÉ2 and Sky Sports Arena, with throw-in at Croke Park at 3.30pm. Over on Sky Sports Main Event, it’s day four of the third Test between England and India.

2.40pm There’s a double-header of live women’s interprovincial rugby on TG4, with Connacht taking on Leinster before Ulster host Munster.

Munster make the trip to play Ulster on Saturday. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

3pm There’s live Premier League football at 3pm, with Norwich v Leicester live on Premier Sports. Alternatively, BBC2 have live Diamond League athletics from Paris.

4.30pm Day three of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club, on Sky Sports Main Event.

5pm Sky Sports Main Event have the big one at Anfield, as Liverpool host Thomas Tuchel’s in-form Chelsea. Kick-off is at 5.30pm.

5.20pm If the big Premier League fixture doesn’t do it for you, maybe try the Bundesliga meeting of reigning champions Bayern Munich and Hertha Berlin, on Sky Sports Football, while there’s another another Serie A double-header on BT Sport 2 from 5.30pm, with Lazio v Spezia followed by Juventus v Empoli.

6.30pm There’s back-to-back games on LaLiga TV too, with Elche v Sevilla followed by Real Betis v Real Madrid (9pm).

7.30pm Today at the Paralympics on RTÉ2 has all the highlights from day four in Tokyo. There’s more live Championship action on Sky Sports Football, as Peterborough United host West Brom, while it’s boxing over on BT Sport 1, with Akeem Ennis Brown and Sam Maxwell meeting at Arena Birmingham in the Super Lightweight division.

7.45pm BT Sport 3 have live Ligue 1 football, as Marseille host Saint-Etienne.

10.30pm Join Gary Lineker and Co for highlights of all the day’s Premier League fixtures on Match of the Day.

11pm Through-the-night coverage from the Tokyo Paralympics on Channel 4.

Sunday

12am ’El Trafico’ is live on Sky Sports Main Event, as Los Angeles FC host LA Galaxy.

6am Another busy day at the Tokyo Paralympics, tune in from 6am on Channel 4 and 9am on RTÉ2.

10.15am The fifth and final day of the third Test between England and India on Sky Sports Cricket.

11am A Sunday morning Old Firm derby as Steven Gerrard’s Rangers host Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic at Ibrox, on Sky Sports Main Event.

12pm A feast of French football on BT Sport 1 starts with the meeting of Troyes and Monaco. The game between Angers and Rennes follows on BT Sport ESPN from 2pm, with Lille v Montpellier on the same channel from 4pm. Très bien. There’s also day four action from the European Masters in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, on Sky Sports Golf.

12.15pm Another big day on the Vuelta, with a 198km stage between Navalmoral de la Mata and El Barraco, live on Eurosport.

1pm Sky Sports Premier League present a ‘Super Sunday’ of Burnley v Leeds United.

1.30pm The semi-finals of the All-Ireland camogie championship are live on RTÉ2, with the meeting of Galway and Tipperary (2pm) followed by the clash of Cork and defending champions Kilkenny (4pm).

1.55pm The Belgian Grand Prix is live on Sky Sports F1.

Lewis Hamilton came out on top at the 2020 Belgian Grand Prix. Source: Dppi/Xavi Bonilla

2.35pm TG4 have some live club football, as Castlehaven and Nemo Rangers go head-to-head in the Cork SFC final.

4pm The second live Premier League game of the day on Sky Sports sees Manchester United head to Molineux to take on Wolves, while there’s also a Dublin derby in the FAI Cup, as Bohemians welcome Shamrock Rovers to Dalymount Park. If that’s enough, you can dig into not one, not two, but three games live on LaLiga TV. Barcelona v Getafe kicks things off at 4pm, followed by Cadiz v Osasuna (6.30pm) and Atletico Madrid v Villareal (9pm), which is also available on Premier Sports.

4.30pm Day four of the BMW Championship is live on Sky Sports Golf.

5.30pm Genoa host Napoli in Serie A at Stadio Luigi Ferraris, followed by AC Milan v Cagliari, with both games live on BT Sport 2.

7.15pm Lionel Messi could make his PSG debut as the Parisian club travel to Reims in Ligue 1, with the game live on BT Sport 1.

8pm Highlights from Tokyo on RTÉ2 with Today at the Paralympics.

9pm If you’ve missed your NFL fix recently, Sky Sports Action have some pre-season action between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins.

9.30pm Catch up on all the weekend’s GAA with The Sunday Game, on RTÉ2.

10.30pm Match of the Day 2 looks back at the weekend’s Premier League games.

