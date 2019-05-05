This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

All the action from a different angle.

By The42 Team Sunday 5 May 2019, 8:30 PM
1. Jimmy Spratt at the Aldi Play Rugby Festival in Letterkenny RFC

Jimmy Spratt Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

2. Ruby Walsh celebrates with the Coral Punchestown Gold Cup

Ruby Walsh celebrates with the Coral Punchestown Gold Cup after winning with Kemboy Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

3. Davy Russell after winning The BETDAQ Punchestown Champion Hurdle 

Davy Russell celebrates after winning The BETDAQ Punchestown Champion Hurdle on Buveur D'Air Source: James Crombie/INPHO

4. Peter O’Mahony as Munster survived a major scare against Benetton

Peter O'Mahony after the game Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

5. Kris Twardek celebrates with Sligo fans after their win over Shamrock Rovers

Kris Twardek celebrates with fans Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

6. Alice Walshe celebrates with her uncle Timmy Fahy after the All Ireland camogie minor B championship final replay

Alice Walshe celebrates with Timmy Fahy Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

7. Rory Best after playing his final game for Ulster at the Kingspan Stadium

Rory Best after the game Source: James Crombie/INPHO

8. John Campbell celebrates his century with Shai Hope during the Ireland vs West Indies cricket international

John Campbell celebrates his century with Shai Hope Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

9. Aidan Moynihan celebrates Cork Con’s AIL Division 1A final victory with Liam O’Connell.

Diarmuid Aidan Moynihan celebrates with Liam O’Connell Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

10. Charlotte Cooney dejected at the end of Galway’s league final defeat to Cork

Charlotte Cooney dejected at the end of the game Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

