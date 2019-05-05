It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. Jimmy Spratt at the Aldi Play Rugby Festival in Letterkenny RFC
2. Ruby Walsh celebrates with the Coral Punchestown Gold Cup
3. Davy Russell after winning The BETDAQ Punchestown Champion Hurdle
4. Peter O’Mahony as Munster survived a major scare against Benetton
5. Kris Twardek celebrates with Sligo fans after their win over Shamrock Rovers
6. Alice Walshe celebrates with her uncle Timmy Fahy after the All Ireland camogie minor B championship final replay
7. Rory Best after playing his final game for Ulster at the Kingspan Stadium
8. John Campbell celebrates his century with Shai Hope during the Ireland vs West Indies cricket international
9. Aidan Moynihan celebrates Cork Con’s AIL Division 1A final victory with Liam O’Connell.
10. Charlotte Cooney dejected at the end of Galway’s league final defeat to Cork
