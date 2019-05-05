It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. Jimmy Spratt at the Aldi Play Rugby Festival in Letterkenny RFC

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

2. Ruby Walsh celebrates with the Coral Punchestown Gold Cup

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

3. Davy Russell after winning The BETDAQ Punchestown Champion Hurdle

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

4. Peter O’Mahony as Munster survived a major scare against Benetton

Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

5. Kris Twardek celebrates with Sligo fans after their win over Shamrock Rovers

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

6. Alice Walshe celebrates with her uncle Timmy Fahy after the All Ireland camogie minor B championship final replay

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

7. Rory Best after playing his final game for Ulster at the Kingspan Stadium

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

8. John Campbell celebrates his century with Shai Hope during the Ireland vs West Indies cricket international

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

9. Aidan Moynihan celebrates Cork Con’s AIL Division 1A final victory with Liam O’Connell.



Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

10. Charlotte Cooney dejected at the end of Galway’s league final defeat to Cork

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

