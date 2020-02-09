It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. The sun sets during the A-League match between the Perth Glory and the Wellington Phoenix on Friday night

Source: AAP/PA Images

2. Andrew Conway celebrates scoring a try for Ireland with team-mate Ross Byrne

3. Dublin and Monaghan players flying high in a battle for possession in Croke Park

4. Canada’s Evelyn Walsh and Trennt Michaud perform during the gala exhibition at the 2020 ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Seoul

5. Tough weather conditions today in Donnybrook during Ireland’s 31-12 win over Wales

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

6. Bundesliga fans at the game between Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund

Source: Imago/PA Images

7. Donegal’s Paul Brennan and Galway’s Gary O’Donnell battle for possession

Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

8. England’s Owen Farrell scores a try that is ultimately disallowed during Saturday’s Six Nations match against Scotland

Source: Andrew Milligan

9. James McClean celebrates opening the scoring for Stoke City on Saturday

Source: Anthony Devlin

10. UCC’s Mark Coleman fires over the winning point in Saturday’s Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final

Source: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

