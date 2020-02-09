This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

All the action from a different angle.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 9 Feb 2020, 7:49 PM
18 minutes ago 601 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4999173

1. The sun sets during the A-League match between the Perth Glory and the Wellington Phoenix on Friday night

aleague-glory-phoenix Source: AAP/PA Images

2. Andrew Conway celebrates scoring a try for Ireland with team-mate Ross Byrne

andrew-conway-celebrates-scoring-a-try-with-ross-byrne

3. Dublin and Monaghan players flying high in a battle for possession in Croke Park

james-mccarthy-with-karl-oconnell-and-dessie-ward

4. Canada’s Evelyn Walsh and Trennt Michaud perform during the gala exhibition at the 2020 ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Seoul

spsouth-korea-seoul-figure-skating-four-continents-gala

5. Tough weather conditions today in Donnybrook during Ireland’s 31-12 win over Wales

kathryn-dane-as-robyn-wilkins-kicks-the-ball-clear Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

6. Bundesliga fans at the game between Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund

imago-20200208 Source: Imago/PA Images

7. Donegal’s Paul Brennan and Galway’s Gary O’Donnell battle for possession

paul-brennan-and-gary-odonnell Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

8. England’s Owen Farrell scores a try that is ultimately disallowed during Saturday’s Six Nations match against Scotland

scotland-v-england-guinness-six-nations-bt-murrayfield-stadium Source: Andrew Milligan

9. James McClean celebrates opening the scoring for Stoke City on Saturday

stoke-city-v-charlton-athletic-sky-bet-championship-bet365-stadium Source: Anthony Devlin

10. UCC’s Mark Coleman fires over the winning point in Saturday’s Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final

mark-coleman-with-the-winning-side-line Source: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

