It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

All the action from a different angle.

By The42 Team Sunday 23 Feb 2020, 8:35 PM
1 hour ago 3,374 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5018950

1. Lisa Theresa Hauser of Austria during women at the  IBU Biathlon World Championships 2020 at the Suedtirol Arena in Anthlz, Italy 

imago-20200223 Source: Imago/PA Images

2. Kerry’s Tommy Walsh is tackled by Conor McGill of Meath

tommy-walsh-tackled-by-conor-mcgill Source: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

3. Tyson Fury celebrates after defeating Deontay Wilder in their WBC heavyweight title bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena

boxing-wilder-vs-fury-ii Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

4. England’s Manu Tuilagi gets away from Ireland’s Conor Murray during the Guinness Six Nations match at Twickenham 

england-v-ireland-guinness-six-nations-twickenham-stadium Source: Adam Davy

5. Tommy Doyle gets his pass away under pressure from Tipperary players

tommy-doyle-passes-under-pressure Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

6. Scotland U20s players celebrate on the way back to the dressing room after beating Italy

scotland-players-celebrate-on-the-way-back-to-the-dressing-room Source: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

7. Galway’s Damien Comer fetches a high ball over Tyrone’s Frank Burns

damien-comer-and-frank-burns Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

8. Connacht’s Niall Murray tackles Luke Crosbie of Edinburgh

niall-murray-tackles-luke-crosbie Source: Craig Watson/INPHO

9. Dylan McGlade of Cork City sets up for a corner during their game against Shamrock Rockers 

dylan-mcglade-sets-up-for-a-corner Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

10. Limerick’s Gearoid Hegarty is tackled by Cork’s Tim O’Mahony

gearoid-hegarty-and-tim-omahony Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

