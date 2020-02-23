It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. Lisa Theresa Hauser of Austria during women at the IBU Biathlon World Championships 2020 at the Suedtirol Arena in Anthlz, Italy

Source: Imago/PA Images

2. Kerry’s Tommy Walsh is tackled by Conor McGill of Meath

Source: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

3. Tyson Fury celebrates after defeating Deontay Wilder in their WBC heavyweight title bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena

Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

4. England’s Manu Tuilagi gets away from Ireland’s Conor Murray during the Guinness Six Nations match at Twickenham

Source: Adam Davy

5. Tommy Doyle gets his pass away under pressure from Tipperary players

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

6. Scotland U20s players celebrate on the way back to the dressing room after beating Italy

Source: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

7. Galway’s Damien Comer fetches a high ball over Tyrone’s Frank Burns

Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

8. Connacht’s Niall Murray tackles Luke Crosbie of Edinburgh

Source: Craig Watson/INPHO

9. Dylan McGlade of Cork City sets up for a corner during their game against Shamrock Rockers

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

10. Limerick’s Gearoid Hegarty is tackled by Cork’s Tim O’Mahony

Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

