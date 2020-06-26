TagsSee other tags
Quiz: How much do you know about sports movies?
Let’s test out your knowledge here.
Which of these NBA stars did NOT feature in the famous Space Jam film?
USA/PA Images
Larry Bird
USA/PA Images
Charles Barkley
MCT/SIPA USA/PA Images
Shawn Bradley
Aubrey Washington/EMPICS Sport
Scottie Pippen
What is the name of the High School at the centre of the American Football movie Remember The Titans?
Justin Tang/The Canadian Press/PA Images
T.C. Williams High School
William McKinley High School
North Shore High School
Permian High School
Robert De Niro plays which iconic boxer in Raging Bull?
PA Archive/PA Images
Jack Dempsey
Sporting Events and Stars/EMPICS Sport
James Braddock
DPA/PA Images
Jake LaMotta
PA Archive/PA Images
Rocky Marciano
Complete the lyrics of this song from Cool Runnings - 'The fastest of the fastest of Jamaican sprinters. Go to Olympics...'
DPA/PA Images
Hon Jamaica!
Fight for Jamaica
Ja-making me crazy
Win for Jamaica
The Battle of the Sexes is about which female tennis legend?
Julian Smith/AAP/PA Images
Billie Jean King
Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images
Martina Navratilova
Rebecca Naden/PA Archive/PA Images
Martina Hingis
Rebecca Naden/PA Archive/PA Images
Monica Seles
Brad Pitt stars in the baseball movie Moneyball. What is the name of his character?
Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press/PA Images
Peter Brand
Gary Fudson
Coach Parker
Billy Beane
Mark Whalberg and which other actor depict the lives of boxing half-brothers Micky Ward and Dicky Eklund in The Fighter?
DAN HIMBRECHTS/AAP/PA Images
Matthew McConaughey
Armando Gallo/Zuma Press/PA Images
Christian Bale
Sipa USA/SIPA USA/PA Images
Matt Damon
Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press/PA Images
Tom Hardy
Mean Machine ends with a game where the cons defeat the guards. Who scores the winning goal?
Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images
Monk
Danny Meehan
Billy The Limpet
Trojan
The 1981 epic Chariots of Fire focuses on two athletes competing at which Olympic Games?
Frank May/DPA/PA Images
1908 - London
1920 - Antwerp
1924 - Paris
1936 - Berlin
True or false: Actor John Gregson participated in the 1957 All-Ireland hurling final as part of his role in the film Rooney?
©INPHO/Ken Sutton
True
False
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention when you were watching the movies.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention to the movies you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next time.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sports movies?
