Quiz: How much do you know about sports movies?

Which of these NBA stars did NOT feature in the famous Space Jam film? USA/PA Images Larry Bird USA/PA Images Charles Barkley

MCT/SIPA USA/PA Images Shawn Bradley Aubrey Washington/EMPICS Sport Scottie Pippen

What is the name of the High School at the centre of the American Football movie Remember The Titans? Justin Tang/The Canadian Press/PA Images T.C. Williams High School William McKinley High School

North Shore High School Permian High School

Robert De Niro plays which iconic boxer in Raging Bull? PA Archive/PA Images Jack Dempsey Sporting Events and Stars/EMPICS Sport James Braddock

DPA/PA Images Jake LaMotta PA Archive/PA Images Rocky Marciano

Complete the lyrics of this song from Cool Runnings - 'The fastest of the fastest of Jamaican sprinters. Go to Olympics...' DPA/PA Images Hon Jamaica! Fight for Jamaica

Ja-making me crazy Win for Jamaica

The Battle of the Sexes is about which female tennis legend? Julian Smith/AAP/PA Images Billie Jean King Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images Martina Navratilova

Rebecca Naden/PA Archive/PA Images Martina Hingis Rebecca Naden/PA Archive/PA Images Monica Seles

Brad Pitt stars in the baseball movie Moneyball. What is the name of his character? Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press/PA Images Peter Brand Gary Fudson

Coach Parker Billy Beane

Mark Whalberg and which other actor depict the lives of boxing half-brothers Micky Ward and Dicky Eklund in The Fighter? DAN HIMBRECHTS/AAP/PA Images Matthew McConaughey Armando Gallo/Zuma Press/PA Images Christian Bale

Sipa USA/SIPA USA/PA Images Matt Damon Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press/PA Images Tom Hardy

Mean Machine ends with a game where the cons defeat the guards. Who scores the winning goal? Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images Monk Danny Meehan

Billy The Limpet Trojan

The 1981 epic Chariots of Fire focuses on two athletes competing at which Olympic Games? Frank May/DPA/PA Images 1908 - London 1920 - Antwerp

1924 - Paris 1936 - Berlin