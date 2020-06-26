This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Friday 26 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quiz: How much do you know about sports movies?

Let’s test out your knowledge here.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 26 Jun 2020, 4:35 PM
22 minutes ago 545 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5129614

Which of these NBA stars did NOT feature in the famous Space Jam film?
USA/PA Images
Larry Bird
USA/PA Images
Charles Barkley

MCT/SIPA USA/PA Images
Shawn Bradley
Aubrey Washington/EMPICS Sport
Scottie Pippen
What is the name of the High School at the centre of the American Football movie Remember The Titans?
Justin Tang/The Canadian Press/PA Images
T.C. Williams High School
William McKinley High School

North Shore High School
Permian High School
Robert De Niro plays which iconic boxer in Raging Bull?
PA Archive/PA Images
Jack Dempsey
Sporting Events and Stars/EMPICS Sport
James Braddock

DPA/PA Images
Jake LaMotta
PA Archive/PA Images
Rocky Marciano
Complete the lyrics of this song from Cool Runnings - 'The fastest of the fastest of Jamaican sprinters. Go to Olympics...'
DPA/PA Images
Hon Jamaica!
Fight for Jamaica

Ja-making me crazy
Win for Jamaica
The Battle of the Sexes is about which female tennis legend?
Julian Smith/AAP/PA Images
Billie Jean King
Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images
Martina Navratilova

Rebecca Naden/PA Archive/PA Images
Martina Hingis
Rebecca Naden/PA Archive/PA Images
Monica Seles
Brad Pitt stars in the baseball movie Moneyball. What is the name of his character?
Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press/PA Images
Peter Brand
Gary Fudson

Coach Parker
Billy Beane
Mark Whalberg and which other actor depict the lives of boxing half-brothers Micky Ward and Dicky Eklund in The Fighter?
DAN HIMBRECHTS/AAP/PA Images
Matthew McConaughey
Armando Gallo/Zuma Press/PA Images
Christian Bale

Sipa USA/SIPA USA/PA Images
Matt Damon
Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press/PA Images
Tom Hardy
Mean Machine ends with a game where the cons defeat the guards. Who scores the winning goal?
Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images
Monk
Danny Meehan

Billy The Limpet
Trojan
The 1981 epic Chariots of Fire focuses on two athletes competing at which Olympic Games?
Frank May/DPA/PA Images
1908 - London
1920 - Antwerp

1924 - Paris
1936 - Berlin
True or false: Actor John Gregson participated in the 1957 All-Ireland hurling final as part of his role in the film Rooney?
©INPHO/Ken Sutton
True
False
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention when you were watching the movies.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention to the movies you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next time.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sports movies?
Share your result:

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie