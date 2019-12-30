Some of our favourite sports photos of the year

Limerick’s Aaron Gillane celebrates with supporters after the Treaty ended a six-year Munster Championship drought by beating Tipperary at the Gaelic Grounds.
Richard Keogh is late to the party as his Ireland team-mates celebrate a David McGoldrick goal against Switzerland.
Dublin Jockey Jody McGarvey at Leopardstown.
Munster’s Jean Kleyn in a maul against Connacht during their Guinness Pro14 game at the Sportsground in January.
Roisin Upton celebrates with her family after the Ireland Women’s Hockey team qualified for the 2020 Olympics.
Liam Cahill reacts to a late goal as Tipperary beat Cork to win the All-Ireland U20 Championship final.
Munster’s Chris Farrell can’t stop James Lowe getting over for a Leinster try in their Guinness Pro14 semi-final at the RDS last May.
Lachlan Stack 2019 during the Irish Open Diving Championships at the National Aquatic Centre.
Ireland players react after being beaten by Denmark at the Aviva Stadium in November.
Kerry’s David Clifford greets supporters following the Kingdom’s Super 8s win against Mayo in July.
Shane Lowry parades the Claret Jug in his hometown of Clara alongside his grandmother Emily Scanlon.
Rory Best leaves the field with his three children following Ireland’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final loss to New Zealand, his last game before retiring.
The St Patrick’s Athletic team form a huddle before their League of Ireland Premier Division game against Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght.
Dougin Walker is cheered on by spectators down a back street in Youghal during the Cork Ironman.
Dundalk’s Michael Duffy celebrates scoring his side’s third goal of the game against Shamrock Rovers.
Eamon Dillon of Dublin goes full stretch to try gather the sliothar after beating the tackle of Laois’ Padraig Delaney.
An emotional Katie Taylor after winning the WBO World Super-Lightweight Championship.
