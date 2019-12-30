Some of our favourite sports photos of the year

Limerick’s Aaron Gillane celebrates with supporters after the Treaty ended a six-year Munster Championship drought by beating Tipperary at the Gaelic Grounds.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Richard Keogh is late to the party as his Ireland team-mates celebrate a David McGoldrick goal against Switzerland.

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Dublin Jockey Jody McGarvey at Leopardstown.

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Munster’s Jean Kleyn in a maul against Connacht during their Guinness Pro14 game at the Sportsground in January.

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Roisin Upton celebrates with her family after the Ireland Women’s Hockey team qualified for the 2020 Olympics.

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Liam Cahill reacts to a late goal as Tipperary beat Cork to win the All-Ireland U20 Championship final.

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Munster’s Chris Farrell can’t stop James Lowe getting over for a Leinster try in their Guinness Pro14 semi-final at the RDS last May.

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Lachlan Stack 2019 during the Irish Open Diving Championships at the National Aquatic Centre.

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Ireland players react after being beaten by Denmark at the Aviva Stadium in November.

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Kerry’s David Clifford greets supporters following the Kingdom’s Super 8s win against Mayo in July.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Shane Lowry parades the Claret Jug in his hometown of Clara alongside his grandmother Emily Scanlon.

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Rory Best leaves the field with his three children following Ireland’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final loss to New Zealand, his last game before retiring.

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The St Patrick’s Athletic team form a huddle before their League of Ireland Premier Division game against Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght.

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Dougin Walker is cheered on by spectators down a back street in Youghal during the Cork Ironman.

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Dundalk’s Michael Duffy celebrates scoring his side’s third goal of the game against Shamrock Rovers.

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Eamon Dillon of Dublin goes full stretch to try gather the sliothar after beating the tackle of Laois’ Padraig Delaney.

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

An emotional Katie Taylor after winning the WBO World Super-Lightweight Championship.

