Dublin: 7 °C Monday 30 December, 2019
Some of our favourite sports photos of the year

Relive some of the most memorable moments of 2019 through the lenses of INPHO’s snappers.

By Ciarán Kennedy Monday 30 Dec 2019, 8:00 PM
Limerick’s Aaron Gillane celebrates with supporters after the Treaty ended a six-year Munster Championship drought by beating Tipperary at the Gaelic Grounds.

aaron-gillane-celebrates-with-fans Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Richard Keogh is late to the party as his Ireland team-mates celebrate a David McGoldrick goal against Switzerland.

david-mcgoldrick-celebrates-scoring-a-goal-with-team-mates Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Dublin Jockey Jody McGarvey at Leopardstown.

jody-mcgarvey Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Munster’s Jean Kleyn in a maul against Connacht during their Guinness Pro14 game at the Sportsground in January.

jean-kleyn-in-a-maul Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Roisin Upton celebrates with her family after the Ireland Women’s Hockey team qualified for the 2020 Olympics.

rosin-upton-celebrates-qualifying-for-the-2020-tokyo-olympics-with-her-family Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Liam Cahill reacts to a late goal as Tipperary beat Cork to win the All-Ireland U20 Championship final.

liam-cahill-celebrates-a-late-goal Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Munster’s Chris Farrell can’t stop James Lowe getting over for a Leinster try in their Guinness Pro14 semi-final at the RDS last May. 

james-lowe-scores-a-try-despite-chris-farrell Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Lachlan Stack 2019 during the Irish Open Diving Championships at the National Aquatic Centre.

lachlan-stack Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Ireland players react after being beaten by Denmark at the Aviva Stadium in November.

danish-players-celebrate-the-final-whistle-as-republic-of-ireland-players-fall-to-the-ground-around-them Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Kerry’s David Clifford greets supporters following the Kingdom’s Super 8s win against Mayo in July. 

david-clifford-with-fans-after-the-game Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Shane Lowry parades the Claret Jug in his hometown of Clara alongside his grandmother Emily Scanlon.

shane-lowry-and-emily-scanlon-2372019 Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Rory Best leaves the field with his three children following Ireland’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final loss to New Zealand, his last game before retiring.

rory-best-with-his-three-children-richie-penny-and-ben-after-the-game Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The St Patrick’s Athletic team form a huddle before their League of Ireland Premier Division game against Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght. 

st-patricks-athletic-huddle-before-the-game Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Dougin Walker is cheered on by spectators down a back street in Youghal during the Cork Ironman.

dougin-walker-is-cheered-on-by-spectators-down-the-youghal-back-street Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Dundalk’s Michael Duffy celebrates scoring his side’s third goal of the game against Shamrock Rovers.

michael-duffy-celebrates-scoring-his-sides-third-goal-with-his-teammates Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Eamon Dillon of Dublin goes full stretch to try gather the sliothar after beating the tackle of Laois’ Padraig Delaney. 

padraig-delaney-and-eamon-dillon Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

An emotional Katie Taylor after winning the WBO World Super-Lightweight Championship.

katie-taylor-emotional-after-winning-the-wbo-world-super-lightweight-championship

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie

COMMENTS (7)

