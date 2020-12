Can you name Limerick's top scorer from play in their All-Ireland senior hurling final defeat of Waterford? INPHO Aaron Gillane Tom Morrissey

Gearoid Hegarty Seamus Flanagan

Who captained Peamount United to their resounding FAI Cup final victory against Cork City? INPHO Stephanie Roche Karen Duggan

Eleanor Ryan Doyle Áine O’Gorman

In what round did Anthony Joshua stop Kubrat Pulev in his victorious heavyweight title defence? PA Ninth Tenth

Eleventh Twelfth

Former Kerry star Kieran Donaghy has joined which Ulster county's backroom team? INPHO Derry Armagh

Antrim Down

Which of the following players was not among the Leinster try scorers in their Champions Cup win over Montpellier? INPHO Ciaran Frawley Hugo Keenan

Dave Kearney Jimmy O’Brien

Kilkenny defeated Galway to win the All-Ireland senior camogie title. Since their last triumph in 2016, how many finals had they lost? INPHO 0 1

2 3

Against whom have Manchester City been drawn to play in the last 16 of the Champions League? PA Atalanta RB Leipzig

Borussia Mönchengladbach Atletico Madrid

Giannis Antetokounmpo has agreed a new long-term deal reported to be the biggest in NBA history. Do you know the team he represents? PA Miami Heat Milwaukee Bucks

Denver Nuggets Toronto Raptors

Can you name the Harlequins player who accused Munster of 'rolling around and diving' during their Champions Cup fixture? INPHO Danny Care Mike Brown

Alex Dombrandt Joe Marler