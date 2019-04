The Ireland women's hockey team have a new head coach in Sean Dancer. What nation did he represent as a player? England New Zealand

Australia Ireland

Kerry legend Kieran Donaghy was this week unveiled as Sky Sports' newest GAA pundit. When was he named Footballer of the Year though? 2009 2006

2008 2007

Which of the following Leinster players did not score a try in their Champions Cup semi-final win over Toulouse? Luke McGrath James Lowe

Jordan Larmour Scott Fardy

How many Premier League goals has Dubliner Matt Doherty scored so far this season? 2 8

3 4

Which side ended Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 champions Dublin's reign after their semi-final win on Sunday? Galway Cork

Donegal Mayo

One non-Liverpool/Manchester City player made the PFA Team of the Year. Name him? Paul Pogba Rúben Neves

Eden Hazard Son Heung-min

Zach Tuohy will make his return to AFL action after injury this weekend. What club does he play for in Oz? Essendon Collingwood

Sydney Swans Geelong

TJ Doheny faces fellow world champion Danny Roman in a world-title unification clash tonight. Where is the 32-year-old from? Kildare Laois

Westmeath Offaly

UL Bohemians bid for their 14th title in the Women’s All-Ireland League final tomorrow. Which Munster star coached them this year? Peter O'Mahony Jack O'Donoghue

Dan Goggin Niall Scannell