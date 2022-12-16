Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Who was named Ireland's most admired athlete in Teneo Sport's annual survey this week?
Katie McCabe
Johnny Sexton
Rachael Blackmore
Katie Taylor
Ollie Horgan has been announced as Galway United assistant manager, but who is in charge of the Tribesmen?
Keith Long
Liam Buckley
John Caulfield
Vinny Perth
Laois great Ross Munnelly announced his inter-county retirement this week. For how many years did he represent the O'Moore county at senior level?
19
22
20
21
Lionel Messi scored a penalty and provided two assists as Argentina booked their World Cup final spot with a 3-0 win over Croatia on Tuesday, but who scored the other two goals?
Julian Alvarez
Lautaro Martinez
Angel Di Maria
Enzo Fernandez
Which Super Rugby team has Ireland prop John Ryan signed for?
Crusaders
Chiefs
Western Force
Sunwolves
Kilkerrin-Clonberne were crowned back-to-back All-Ireland senior champions on an historic day at Croke Park last Saturday. Who was their Player of the Match?
Louise Ward
Olivia Divilly
Siobhán Divilly
Nicola Ward
The Irish team enjoyed a record medal haul at the European Cross Country Championships last weekend. How many did they win? (Note: team medals counted as one.)
Five
Six
Four
Seven
It's been an eventful few days for Eddie Jones - sacked, confirmed as Barbarians coach, and linked with a return to Australia. When did he first take charge of England?
2014
2015
2016
2017
France play Argentina in Sunday's World Cup final in Qatar. Who is their captain?
Raphael Varane
Kylian Mbappe
Hugo Lloris
Olivier Giroud
And In which Australian city will Ireland be based for next summer's Women's World Cup?
Sydney
Brisbane
Perth
Melbourne
