# It's quiziness time
Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
How closely were you paying attention to the week’s sporting headlines?
Who was named Ireland's most admired athlete in Teneo Sport's annual survey this week?
Katie McCabe
Johnny Sexton

Rachael Blackmore
Katie Taylor
Ollie Horgan has been announced as Galway United assistant manager, but who is in charge of the Tribesmen?
Keith Long
Liam Buckley

John Caulfield
Vinny Perth
Laois great Ross Munnelly announced his inter-county retirement this week. For how many years did he represent the O'Moore county at senior level?
19
22

20
21
Lionel Messi scored a penalty and provided two assists as Argentina booked their World Cup final spot with a 3-0 win over Croatia on Tuesday, but who scored the other two goals?
Julian Alvarez
Lautaro Martinez

Angel Di Maria
Enzo Fernandez
Which Super Rugby team has Ireland prop John Ryan signed for?
Crusaders
Chiefs

Western Force
Sunwolves
Kilkerrin-Clonberne were crowned back-to-back All-Ireland senior champions on an historic day at Croke Park last Saturday. Who was their Player of the Match?
Louise Ward
Olivia Divilly

Siobhán Divilly
Nicola Ward
The Irish team enjoyed a record medal haul at the European Cross Country Championships last weekend. How many did they win? (Note: team medals counted as one.)
Five
Six

Four
Seven
It's been an eventful few days for Eddie Jones - sacked, confirmed as Barbarians coach, and linked with a return to Australia. When did he first take charge of England?
2014
2015

2016
2017
France play Argentina in Sunday's World Cup final in Qatar. Who is their captain?
Raphael Varane
Kylian Mbappe

Hugo Lloris
Olivier Giroud
And In which Australian city will Ireland be based for next summer's Women's World Cup?
Sydney
Brisbane

Perth
Melbourne
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

The42 Team
