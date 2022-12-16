Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Who was named Ireland's most admired athlete in Teneo Sport's annual survey this week? Katie McCabe Johnny Sexton

Rachael Blackmore Katie Taylor

Ollie Horgan has been announced as Galway United assistant manager, but who is in charge of the Tribesmen? Keith Long Liam Buckley

John Caulfield Vinny Perth

Laois great Ross Munnelly announced his inter-county retirement this week. For how many years did he represent the O'Moore county at senior level? 19 22

20 21

Lionel Messi scored a penalty and provided two assists as Argentina booked their World Cup final spot with a 3-0 win over Croatia on Tuesday, but who scored the other two goals? Julian Alvarez Lautaro Martinez

Angel Di Maria Enzo Fernandez

Which Super Rugby team has Ireland prop John Ryan signed for? Crusaders Chiefs

Western Force Sunwolves

Kilkerrin-Clonberne were crowned back-to-back All-Ireland senior champions on an historic day at Croke Park last Saturday. Who was their Player of the Match? Louise Ward Olivia Divilly

Siobhán Divilly Nicola Ward

The Irish team enjoyed a record medal haul at the European Cross Country Championships last weekend. How many did they win? (Note: team medals counted as one.) Five Six

Four Seven

It's been an eventful few days for Eddie Jones - sacked, confirmed as Barbarians coach, and linked with a return to Australia. When did he first take charge of England? 2014 2015

2016 2017

France play Argentina in Sunday's World Cup final in Qatar. Who is their captain? Raphael Varane Kylian Mbappe

Hugo Lloris Olivier Giroud