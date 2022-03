Stephen Kenny finally agreed a new Ireland contract this week. Which county does the Boys In Green manager hail from? Louth Dublin

Meath Kildare

Which of the following Ireland players is NOT included in the matchday 23 to face England tomorrow? Joey Carbery Finlay Bealham

Mack Hansen Jack Conan

How many goals did Karim Benzema score as Real Madrid sensationally knocked PSG out of the Champions League on Wednesday night? 0 2

1 3

Troy Parrott was back on the score-sheet for MK Dons this week, but who did he hit a brace against? Charlton Rotherham

Wigan Cheltenham

Name the Dublin player who nailed a last-gasp free as they edged past Meath last weekend? Hannah Tyrrell Sinéad Aherne

Nicole Owens Siobhan Woods

Which English side have Leinster duo Jack Dunne, pictured, and Rory O’Loughlin signed for? Exeter Chiefs Harlequins

Bath Leicester Tigers

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government and has had his assets frozen. In what year did the Russian-Israeli billionaire buy the club? 2001 2002

2003 2004

Cora Staunton is currently joint-top of the AFLW scoring charts with 18 goals. What age is the Mayo legend? 39 41

40 38

Why will the Meath footballers be without their captain Shane McEntee for the rest of the 2022 season? He has sustained a long-term injury. He has been deployed overseas with the Irish Defence Forces.

He was dropped by his father, Andy, who is the manager. He is moving to Australia for work.