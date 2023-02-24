Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Which of these players has been ruled out of Ireland's Six Nations clash with Italy on Saturday due to injury? ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Stuart McCloskey ©INPHO/James Crombie Bundee Aki

©INPHO/Ashley Crowden Garry Ringrose ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Craig Casey

And who has been named to captain the side for the game? ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Hugo Keenan Josh van der Flier

James Lowe James Ryan

Aoife Mannion made her debut for the Ireland women's team this week in a friendly against China. What club does she play for? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Manchester United Arsenal

West Ham United Aston Villa

Mayo Ladies and AFLW star Sarah Rowe has signed for which Women’s Premier Division side in Ireland? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Athlone Town Shelbourne

Cork City Bohemians

Who scored the winning goal for Man United in the second leg of their Europa League play-off against Barcelona? Tim Goode/PA Wire/PA Images Luke Shaw Nick Potts/PA Wire/PA Images Marcus Rashford

Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images Antony Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images Fred

Jack McCaffrey was back in action for the Dublin footballers on Sunday for the first time since which year? ©INPHO/Evan Treacy 2019 2020

2021 2018

Which of these players signed a new contract for Connacht this week? ©INPHO/James Crombie Gavin Thornbury ©INPHO/James Crombie Caolin Blade

©INPHO/Matteo Ciambelli Jack Carty ©INPHO/James Crombie Shane Delahunt

Minella Times was retired from horse racing this week. In what year did the 10-year-old win the Grand National with Rachael Blackmore? David Davies/Jockey Club/PA Archive/PA Images 2020 2022

2019 2021

Which former Republic of Ireland international has been added to Stephen Kenny’s management team as an assistant coach? ©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan Ian Harte ©INPHO/Oisin Keniry John O'Shea

©INPHO/ Tom Honan Matt Holland ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Clinton Morrison