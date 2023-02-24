Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Advertisement
Which of these players has been ruled out of Ireland's Six Nations clash with Italy on Saturday due to injury?
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Stuart McCloskey
©INPHO/James Crombie
Bundee Aki
©INPHO/Ashley Crowden
Garry Ringrose
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Craig Casey
And who has been named to captain the side for the game?
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Hugo Keenan
Josh van der Flier
James Lowe
James Ryan
Aoife Mannion made her debut for the Ireland women's team this week in a friendly against China. What club does she play for?
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Manchester United
Arsenal
West Ham United
Aston Villa
Mayo Ladies and AFLW star Sarah Rowe has signed for which Women’s Premier Division side in Ireland?
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Athlone Town
Shelbourne
Cork City
Bohemians
Who scored the winning goal for Man United in the second leg of their Europa League play-off against Barcelona?
Tim Goode/PA Wire/PA Images
Luke Shaw
Nick Potts/PA Wire/PA Images
Marcus Rashford
Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images
Antony
Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images
Fred
Jack McCaffrey was back in action for the Dublin footballers on Sunday for the first time since which year?
©INPHO/Evan Treacy
2019
2020
2021
2018
Which of these players signed a new contract for Connacht this week?
©INPHO/James Crombie
Gavin Thornbury
©INPHO/James Crombie
Caolin Blade
©INPHO/Matteo Ciambelli
Jack Carty
©INPHO/James Crombie
Shane Delahunt
Minella Times was retired from horse racing this week. In what year did the 10-year-old win the Grand National with Rachael Blackmore?
David Davies/Jockey Club/PA Archive/PA Images
2020
2022
2019
2021
Which former Republic of Ireland international has been added to Stephen Kenny’s management team as an assistant coach?
©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan
Ian Harte
©INPHO/Oisin Keniry
John O'Shea
©INPHO/ Tom Honan
Matt Holland
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Clinton Morrison
Sergio Ramos retired from international duty with Spain this week after playing how many times for his country?
Indira/Zuma Press/PA Images
170
160
180
150
You scored out of !
Gold
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis
Nations Analysis
Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this springBecome a Member