# Questions and Answers
Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
How closely were you paying attention to the week’s sporting headlines?
2.5k
0
27 minutes ago

Which of these players has been ruled out of Ireland's Six Nations clash with Italy on Saturday due to injury?
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Stuart McCloskey
©INPHO/James Crombie
Bundee Aki

©INPHO/Ashley Crowden
Garry Ringrose
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Craig Casey
And who has been named to captain the side for the game?
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Hugo Keenan
Josh van der Flier

James Lowe
James Ryan
Aoife Mannion made her debut for the Ireland women's team this week in a friendly against China. What club does she play for?
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Manchester United
Arsenal

West Ham United
Aston Villa
Mayo Ladies and AFLW star Sarah Rowe has signed for which Women’s Premier Division side in Ireland?
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Athlone Town
Shelbourne

Cork City
Bohemians
Who scored the winning goal for Man United in the second leg of their Europa League play-off against Barcelona?
Tim Goode/PA Wire/PA Images
Luke Shaw
Nick Potts/PA Wire/PA Images
Marcus Rashford

Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images
Antony
Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images
Fred
Jack McCaffrey was back in action for the Dublin footballers on Sunday for the first time since which year?
©INPHO/Evan Treacy
2019
2020

2021
2018
Which of these players signed a new contract for Connacht this week?
©INPHO/James Crombie
Gavin Thornbury
©INPHO/James Crombie
Caolin Blade

©INPHO/Matteo Ciambelli
Jack Carty
©INPHO/James Crombie
Shane Delahunt
Minella Times was retired from horse racing this week. In what year did the 10-year-old win the Grand National with Rachael Blackmore?
David Davies/Jockey Club/PA Archive/PA Images
2020
2022

2019
2021
Which former Republic of Ireland international has been added to Stephen Kenny’s management team as an assistant coach?
©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan
Ian Harte
©INPHO/Oisin Keniry
John O'Shea

©INPHO/ Tom Honan
Matt Holland
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Clinton Morrison
Sergio Ramos retired from international duty with Spain this week after playing how many times for his country?
Indira/Zuma Press/PA Images
170
160

180
150
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

