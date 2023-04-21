Advertisement
# Let's Get Quizzical
Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
How closely were you paying attention to the week’s sporting headlines?
614
0
21 minutes ago

Who scored the winning goal as Monaghan beat Tyrone in the Ulster championship on Sunday?
Conor McManus
Ryan O'Toole

Jack McCarron
Stephen O’Hanlon
Which MLS club made several offers for Shamrock Rovers star Jack Byrne this week?
Inter Miami
Atlanta United

Orlando City
Charlotte FC
Rhys McClenaghan won gold at the European Gymnastic Championships last Saturday. But in what event?
Individual All-Around
Pommel Horse

Parallel Bars
Vault
Which of the following Irish players will miss tomorrow's Six Nations clash with Grand Slam-chasing England due to injury?
Dorothy Wall
Sam Monaghan

Nichola Fryday
Neve Jones
What was the Sevilla-Manchester United Europa League quarter-final scoreline, on aggregate?
3-0
5-2

4-2
4-0
Sligo were crowned Connacht U20 champions during the week. Who did they beat in the final?
Galway
Roscommon

Mayo
Leitrim
Who will referee Leinster's Champions Cup semi-final against Toulouse?
Jaco Peyper
Luc Ramos

Wayne Barnes
Luke Pearce
Rhasidat Adeleke smashed the 50-second barrier and her own Irish 400m record over the weekend. What age is she?
19
21

22
20
Irish rally driver Craig Breen was laid to rest this week. Where was he from?
Wicklow
Waterford

Wexford
Westmeath
And finally, who won the Division 1 Lidl Ladies National Football League final in Croke Park last Saturday?
Kerry
Galway

Meath
Dublin
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.

You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.

You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.

You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?



The 42 Team

