Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Who scored the winning goal as Monaghan beat Tyrone in the Ulster championship on Sunday? Conor McManus Ryan O'Toole

Jack McCarron Stephen O’Hanlon

Which MLS club made several offers for Shamrock Rovers star Jack Byrne this week? Inter Miami Atlanta United

Orlando City Charlotte FC

Rhys McClenaghan won gold at the European Gymnastic Championships last Saturday. But in what event? Individual All-Around Pommel Horse

Parallel Bars Vault

Which of the following Irish players will miss tomorrow's Six Nations clash with Grand Slam-chasing England due to injury? Dorothy Wall Sam Monaghan

Nichola Fryday Neve Jones

What was the Sevilla-Manchester United Europa League quarter-final scoreline, on aggregate? 3-0 5-2

4-2 4-0

Sligo were crowned Connacht U20 champions during the week. Who did they beat in the final? Galway Roscommon

Mayo Leitrim

Who will referee Leinster's Champions Cup semi-final against Toulouse? Jaco Peyper Luc Ramos

Wayne Barnes Luke Pearce

Rhasidat Adeleke smashed the 50-second barrier and her own Irish 400m record over the weekend. What age is she? 19 21

22 20

Irish rally driver Craig Breen was laid to rest this week. Where was he from? Wicklow Waterford

Wexford Westmeath