Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

How many Leinster senior football titles in-a-row have Dublin won after their landslide final win over Louth? 14 12

13 11

What is Katie Taylor's professional record ahead of Saturday's blockbuster homecoming against Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena? 20-0 22-0

24-0 21-0

Who scored twice for Manchester City in their Champions League semi-final second-leg win against Real Madrid? Erling Haaland Bernardo Silva

Kevin de Bruyne Jack Grealish

When did Leinster and La Rochelle last meet in the Champions Cup final? 2021 2020

2022 2019

Who scored the winning penalty for Derry in their Ulster final triumph against Armagh? Shane McGuigan Ciaran McFaul

Conor Glass Brendan Rogers

Which Irish cyclist won a stage at the Giro d’Italia last Saturday? Ben Healy Eddie Dunbar

Sam Bennett Dan Martin

Who did the Ireland women's team beat at the Toulouse Sevens last Sunday morning to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics? New Zealand Great Britain

Fiji Australia

Sam Kerr scored the winner as Chelsea beat Manchester United to win the FA Cup on Sunday. Where is she from? America England

New Zealand Australia

Offaly were crowned Leinster U20 hurling champions on Wednesday night. Who will they face in the All-Ireland final? Cork Clare

Tipperary Limerick