Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

How many Leinster senior football titles in-a-row have Dublin won after their landslide final win over Louth?
14
12
13
11
What is Katie Taylor's professional record ahead of Saturday's blockbuster homecoming against Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena?
20-0
22-0
24-0
21-0
Who scored twice for Manchester City in their Champions League semi-final second-leg win against Real Madrid?
Erling Haaland
Bernardo Silva
Kevin de Bruyne
Jack Grealish
When did Leinster and La Rochelle last meet in the Champions Cup final?
2021
2020
2022
2019
Who scored the winning penalty for Derry in their Ulster final triumph against Armagh?
Shane McGuigan
Ciaran McFaul
Conor Glass
Brendan Rogers
Which Irish cyclist won a stage at the Giro d’Italia last Saturday?
Ben Healy
Eddie Dunbar
Sam Bennett
Dan Martin
Who did the Ireland women's team beat at the Toulouse Sevens last Sunday morning to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics?
New Zealand
Great Britain
Fiji
Australia
Sam Kerr scored the winner as Chelsea beat Manchester United to win the FA Cup on Sunday. Where is she from?
America
England
New Zealand
Australia
Offaly were crowned Leinster U20 hurling champions on Wednesday night. Who will they face in the All-Ireland final?
Cork
Clare
Tipperary
Limerick
Jack Crowley was Munster's late drop-goal hero against Leinster in the URC semi-final, but who bagged the province's only try of the game?
Keith Earls
Tadhg Beirne
Ben Healy
Peter O’Mahony
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile. You really were paying attention this week.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next week.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well, now... there's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?