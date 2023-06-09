Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Advertisement
Ireland defender Shane Duffy has signed for which Championship side?
Coventry
Norwich
Preston
Bristol City
Who scored a late winner for West Ham in the Europa Conference League final to end the club's 43-year wait for a trophy?
Declan Rice
Michail Antonio
Jarrod Bowen
Kurt Zouma
Who will Manchester United face in a pre-season friendly at the Aviva Stadium in August?
Arsenal
Real Madrid
Borussia Dortmund
Athletic Bilbao
Who said that they feel like a "sacrificial lamb" in the aftermath of the merger deal between the PGA and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund?
Rory McIlroy
Jordan Spieth
Justin Thomas
Matt Fitzpatrick
Which of these players has NOT been included in the 31-player squad for Ireland’s World Cup training camp?
Niamh Fahey
Aoife Mannion
Sinéad Farrelly
Leanne Kiernan
David Power has stepped down as manager of the Tipperary footballers. In what year did he guide the county to Munster glory?
2019
2022
2020
2018
Which Cork U20 hurling star joined the Munster Rugby Academy this week after achieving All-Ireland success at the weekend?
Ben Cunningham
Micheál Mullins
Tadhg O’Connell
Ben O'Connor
Shelbourne's new majority shareholder Acun Ilicali is also the owner of which other club?
Hull City
Crystal Palace
Fulham
Swansea
True or false? The All-Ireland series group clash between Armagh and Galway has been moved to Croke Park.
True
False
Ange Postecoglou has been appointed as Spurs' new manager after winning how many major trophies in charge of Celtic?
Three
Five
Two
Four
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?