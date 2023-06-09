Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Ireland defender Shane Duffy has signed for which Championship side? ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Coventry Norwich

Preston Bristol City

Who scored a late winner for West Ham in the Europa Conference League final to end the club's 43-year wait for a trophy? PA Images/Alamy Stock Photo Declan Rice Giuseppe Maffia/Alamy Stock Photo Michail Antonio

Associated Press/Alamy Stock Photo Jarrod Bowen Giuseppe Maffia/Alamy Stock Photo Kurt Zouma

Who will Manchester United face in a pre-season friendly at the Aviva Stadium in August? Action Foto Sport/Alamy Stock Photo Arsenal Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund Athletic Bilbao

Who said that they feel like a "sacrificial lamb" in the aftermath of the merger deal between the PGA and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund? Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo Rory McIlroy Associated Press/Alamy Stock Photo Jordan Spieth

Associated Press/Alamy Stock Photo Justin Thomas Zuma Press/Alamy Stock Photo Matt Fitzpatrick

Which of these players has NOT been included in the 31-player squad for Ireland’s World Cup training camp? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Niamh Fahey ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Aoife Mannion

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Sinéad Farrelly ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Leanne Kiernan

David Power has stepped down as manager of the Tipperary footballers. In what year did he guide the county to Munster glory? ©INPHO/James Crombie 2019 2022

2020 2018

Which Cork U20 hurling star joined the Munster Rugby Academy this week after achieving All-Ireland success at the weekend? ©INPHO/Ken Sutton Ben Cunningham ©INPHO/Ken Sutton Micheál Mullins

©INPHO/Ken Sutton Tadhg O’Connell ©INPHO/Ken Sutton Ben O'Connor

Shelbourne's new majority shareholder Acun Ilicali is also the owner of which other club? News Images LTD/Alamy Stock Photo Hull City Crystal Palace

Fulham Swansea

True or false? The All-Ireland series group clash between Armagh and Galway has been moved to Croke Park. ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan True False