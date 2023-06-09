Advertisement
# Questions and Answers
Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
How closely have you been paying attention to this week’s sporting headlines?
206
0
8 minutes ago

Ireland defender Shane Duffy has signed for which Championship side?
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Coventry
Norwich

Preston
Bristol City
Who scored a late winner for West Ham in the Europa Conference League final to end the club's 43-year wait for a trophy?
PA Images/Alamy Stock Photo
Declan Rice
Giuseppe Maffia/Alamy Stock Photo
Michail Antonio

Associated Press/Alamy Stock Photo
Jarrod Bowen
Giuseppe Maffia/Alamy Stock Photo
Kurt Zouma
Who will Manchester United face in a pre-season friendly at the Aviva Stadium in August?
Action Foto Sport/Alamy Stock Photo
Arsenal
Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund
Athletic Bilbao
Who said that they feel like a "sacrificial lamb" in the aftermath of the merger deal between the PGA and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund?
Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo
Rory McIlroy
Associated Press/Alamy Stock Photo
Jordan Spieth

Associated Press/Alamy Stock Photo
Justin Thomas
Zuma Press/Alamy Stock Photo
Matt Fitzpatrick
Which of these players has NOT been included in the 31-player squad for Ireland’s World Cup training camp?
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Niamh Fahey
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Aoife Mannion

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Sinéad Farrelly
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Leanne Kiernan
David Power has stepped down as manager of the Tipperary footballers. In what year did he guide the county to Munster glory?
©INPHO/James Crombie
2019
2022

2020
2018
Which Cork U20 hurling star joined the Munster Rugby Academy this week after achieving All-Ireland success at the weekend?
©INPHO/Ken Sutton
Ben Cunningham
©INPHO/Ken Sutton
Micheál Mullins

©INPHO/Ken Sutton
Tadhg O’Connell
©INPHO/Ken Sutton
Ben O'Connor
Shelbourne's new majority shareholder Acun Ilicali is also the owner of which other club?
News Images LTD/Alamy Stock Photo
Hull City
Crystal Palace

Fulham
Swansea
True or false? The All-Ireland series group clash between Armagh and Galway has been moved to Croke Park.
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
True
False
Ange Postecoglou has been appointed as Spurs' new manager after winning how many major trophies in charge of Celtic?
PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Three
Five

Two
Four
The 42 Team
