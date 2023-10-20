Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette.
Which of these players scored a try for Ireland in their Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat to New Zealand?
©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Garry Ringrose
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Bundee Aki
©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Johnny Sexton
©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Hugo Keenan
Mick Bohan is staying on for another year in charge of the Dublin ladies. How many All-Ireland titles have they won since his appointment in 2017?
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
6
3
4
5
Who scored the first of Ireland's four goals in their Euro 2024 qualifier victory over Gibraltar?
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Evan Ferguson
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Mikey Johnston
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Matt Doherty
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Callum Robinson
Which of these new playing rules is being trialled in third-level camogie leagues?
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson
Permission to play without a helmet
Two points for a 45
Taking sidelines from the hand inside a team's own 45m line
Option to play in shorts rather than skorts
Johnny Sexton's retirement had already been confirmed before the World Cup. But which Ireland player also announced the end of their career after the All Blacks defeat?
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Peter O'Mahony
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Cian Healy
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Conor Murray
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Keith Earls
Which nation will the Ireland women's rugby team be facing in the WXV3 this weekend?
©INPHO/Charles Verghese
Colombia
Kazakhstan
Georgia
Japan
Dessie Dolan will return for a second season in charge of the Westmeath footballers in 2024. From which club does he hail?
©INPHO/James Crombie
Mullingar Shamrocks
The Downs
Garrycastle
St Loman's
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 127th goal at international level this week during Portugal's clash with who?
AP Photo/Luis Vieira
Slovakia
Luxembourg
Iceland
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Everton manager Sean Dyche said this week that Séamus Coleman 'needs time' after just returning to the pitch from which injury?
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Knee
Ankle
Back
Shoulder
Which Roscommon footballer has dismissed rumours linking him with a transfer to a club in Dublin?
©INPHO/James Crombie
Diarmuid Murtagh
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Niall Daly
©INPHO/Ben Brady
Donie Smith
Ben O\'Carroll
Ben O'Carroll
