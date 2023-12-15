Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette.
JP McManus has donated €1 million to every GAA county board in Ireland - but which former Tánaiste became a county board chairperson this week?
Eamon Gilmore
Joan Burton
Mary Coughlan
Frances Fitzgerald
Andy Farrell signed a new contract as Ireland coach this week - but for how many years?
2
3
4
5
Swimmer Daniel Wiffen set a new freestyle short course world record over what distance last Sunday?
100m
400m
200m
800m
St Patrick's Athletic signed which former Cork City midfielder this week?
Aaron Bolger
Adam Murphy
Brandon Kavanagh
Ali Coote
Where will the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup final be held?
Stadium of Light
Twickenham
Franklin's Gardens
Sandy Park
Which Cork player became the goalkeeper hero in last Sunday's Munster senior club football final?
Rory Maguire
Conor Cahalane
Brian Hurley
Damien Cahalane
Manchester United finished bottom of their Champions League group after losing 1-0 at home to Bayern Munich. Who was their manager the last time they came bottom?
Alex Ferguson
David Moyes
Louis van Gaal
Jose Mourinho
Who scored Leinster's only try against La Rochelle last Sunday?
Hugo Keenan
Robbie Henshaw
Jordan Larmour
Harry Byrne
Bayern Munich assistant coach Anthony Barry is reportedly a target to become the next Ireland men's senior manager - but which former League of Ireland boss was he once assistant to at an English club?
Damien Richardson
Liam Buckley
Paul Cook
Pat Dolan
Rebecca Walsh will make Premier League history later this month. How so?
She will become first female assistant referee
She will become first female referee to take charge of a game
She will become first sin-bin referee
She will become first penalty-box referee
