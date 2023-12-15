Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ireland's Daniel Wiffen. Andrea Staccioli/INPHO
Quizmass Time

Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

How closely have you been paying attention to this week’s sporting headlines?
0
346
20 minutes ago

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette.

Score 10/10 and email this week’s prize word to competitions@the42.ie to be in with a chance of winning a Gillette Labs razor set with exfoliating bar, magnetic stand, travel case and 4x razor blades refill.

*****

JP McManus has donated €1 million to every GAA county board in Ireland - but which former Tánaiste became a county board chairperson this week?
Eamon Gilmore
Joan Burton

Mary Coughlan
Frances Fitzgerald
Andy Farrell signed a new contract as Ireland coach this week - but for how many years?
2
3

4
5
Swimmer Daniel Wiffen set a new freestyle short course world record over what distance last Sunday?
100m
400m

200m
800m
St Patrick's Athletic signed which former Cork City midfielder this week?
Aaron Bolger
Adam Murphy

Brandon Kavanagh
Ali Coote
Where will the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup final be held?
Stadium of Light
Twickenham

Franklin's Gardens
Sandy Park
Which Cork player became the goalkeeper hero in last Sunday's Munster senior club football final?
Rory Maguire
Conor Cahalane

Brian Hurley
Damien Cahalane
Manchester United finished bottom of their Champions League group after losing 1-0 at home to Bayern Munich. Who was their manager the last time they came bottom?
Alex Ferguson
David Moyes

Louis van Gaal
Jose Mourinho
Who scored Leinster's only try against La Rochelle last Sunday?
Hugo Keenan
Robbie Henshaw

Jordan Larmour
Harry Byrne
Bayern Munich assistant coach Anthony Barry is reportedly a target to become the next Ireland men's senior manager - but which former League of Ireland boss was he once assistant to at an English club?
Damien Richardson
Liam Buckley

Paul Cook
Pat Dolan
Rebecca Walsh will make Premier League history later this month. How so?
She will become first female assistant referee
She will become first female referee to take charge of a game

She will become first sin-bin referee
She will become first penalty-box referee
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
GOLD!
Top of the pile! To be in with a chance of winning this week's Gillette Labs razor pack, email the prize word CHAMPIONS LEAGUE to competitions@the42.ie with subject line 'Gillette Labs Competition'. Please include your name, postal address and contact number.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver!
Try again next week to score 10/10 and be in with a chance of winning the Gillette Labs razor pack.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
Try again next week to score 10/10 and be in with a chance of winning the Gillette Labs razor pack.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Try again next week to score 10/10 and be in with a chance of winning the Gillette Labs razor pack.
Share your result:

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     