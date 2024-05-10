Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette.

Which Irish international has been linked with a move to Manchester United? Denise O'Sullivan Katie McCabe

Courtney Brosnan Leanne Kiernan How many Connacht senior football titles in a row have Galway now won after last weekend's dramatic decider success against Mayo? 4 2

3 1 Who was Real Madrid's late goalscoring hero as they beat Bayern Munich and booked their Champions League final spot? Vinicius Junior Antonio Rudiger

Jude Bellingham Joselu Who will Leinster play in the Champions Cup final? Harlequins Toulouse

Exeter Bulls Which player scored two goals as Dublin warmed up for their Leinster final against Meath with a dress rehearsal at Parnell Park? Carla Rowe Jennifer Dunne

Nicole Owens Caoimhe O’Connor Which of these Ulster players is set for their 100th appearance against Scarlets on Saturday? Mike Lowry Alan O’Connor

Jacob Stockdale Stuart McCloskey Leverkusen and what other team will contest the Europa League final in Dublin? Roma Marseille

Liverpool Atalanta Which of these Irish players announced their retirement from pro tennis during the week? Conor Niland Simon Carr

Matt Doyle James McGee Nikola Jokic was named NBA Most Valuable Player for the third time in four seasons during the week, but which player has the most wins of the award in history? Michael Jordan Wilt Chamberlain

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar LeBron James Who claimed the world snooker title at the Crucible on Monday? Kyren Wilson Jak Jones

