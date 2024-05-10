Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Let's Get Quizzical

Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

How closely were you following the sports news this week?
5.49pm, 10 May 2024
1.3k
0

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette.

Score 8/10 or better and email this week’s prize word to competitions@the42.ie to be in with a chance of winning a Gillette Labs razor set with exfoliating bar, magnetic stand, travel case and 4x razor blades refill.

Which Irish international has been linked with a move to Manchester United?
Denise O'Sullivan
Katie McCabe

Courtney Brosnan
Leanne Kiernan
How many Connacht senior football titles in a row have Galway now won after last weekend's dramatic decider success against Mayo?
4
2

3
1
Who was Real Madrid's late goalscoring hero as they beat Bayern Munich and booked their Champions League final spot?
Vinicius Junior
Antonio Rudiger

Jude Bellingham
Joselu
Who will Leinster play in the Champions Cup final?
Harlequins
Toulouse

Exeter
Bulls
Which player scored two goals as Dublin warmed up for their Leinster final against Meath with a dress rehearsal at Parnell Park?
Carla Rowe
Jennifer Dunne

Nicole Owens
Caoimhe O’Connor
Which of these Ulster players is set for their 100th appearance against Scarlets on Saturday?
Mike Lowry
Alan O’Connor

Jacob Stockdale
Stuart McCloskey
Leverkusen and what other team will contest the Europa League final in Dublin?
Roma
Marseille

Liverpool
Atalanta
Which of these Irish players announced their retirement from pro tennis during the week?
Conor Niland
Simon Carr

Matt Doyle
James McGee
Nikola Jokic was named NBA Most Valuable Player for the third time in four seasons during the week, but which player has the most wins of the award in history?
Michael Jordan
Wilt Chamberlain

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
LeBron James
Who claimed the world snooker title at the Crucible on Monday?
Kyren Wilson
Jak Jones

Judd Trump
Ronnie O'Sullivan
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
GOLD!
Top of the pile! To be in with a chance of winning this week's Gillette Labs razor pack, email the prize word VAR to competitions@the42.ie with subject line 'Gillette Labs Competition'. Please include your name, postal address and contact number.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Nice work! To be in with a chance of winning this week's Gillette Labs razor pack, email the prize word VAR to competitions@the42.ie with subject line 'Gillette Labs Competition'. Please include your name, postal address and contact number.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
Try again next week to score 8/10 or better and be in with a chance of winning the Gillette Labs razor pack.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
The dreaded wooden spoon
Try again next week to score 8/10 or better and be in with a chance of winning the Gillette Labs razor pack.
Share your result:

Author
The 42
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     