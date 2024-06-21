Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette. Score 8/10 or better and email this week’s prize word to competitions@the42.ie to be in with a chance of winning a Gillette Labs razor set with exfoliating bar, magnetic stand, travel case and 4x razor blades refill.
Who was voted URC coach of the season this week?
Leo Cullen
Graham Rowntree
Jake White
Franco Smith
Glenn Ryan has stepped down as Kildare senior football manager. How many seasons was he in charge for?
2
4
1
3
Who won the 2024 US Open as Rory McIlroy fell agonisingly short?
Scottie Scheffler
Patrick Cantlay
Xander Schauffele
Bryson DeChambeau
Who did France beat in their Euro 2024 opener?
Austria
Netherlands
Albania
Poland
Vikki Wall missed out on selection for the Ireland Sevens Olympic squad this week. What county is the Gaelic football star from?
Dublin
Meath
Louth
Westmeath
How many NBA championship titles have the Boston Celtics won after their latest triumph?
12
20
18
15
Which team has NOT officially booked their place in the LGFA All-Ireland quarter-finals yet?
Dublin
Kerry
Armagh
Cork
Who scored England's only goal as they opened their Euro 2024 bid with a win over Serbia?
Harry Kane
Jude Bellingham
Bukayo Saka
Phil Foden
Andy Murray has emerged as a Wimbledon doubt with which of the following injuries?
Shoulder
Ankle
Back
Bicep
And who scored the late equailiser in Dublin and Mayo's entertaining All-Ireland SFC draw at Dr Hyde Park last weekend?
Ryan O'Dononghue
Cormac Costello
Ciarán Kilkenny
Tommy Conroy
