Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Who was voted URC coach of the season this week? Leo Cullen Graham Rowntree

Jake White Franco Smith

Glenn Ryan has stepped down as Kildare senior football manager. How many seasons was he in charge for? 2 4

1 3

Who won the 2024 US Open as Rory McIlroy fell agonisingly short? Scottie Scheffler Patrick Cantlay

Xander Schauffele Bryson DeChambeau

Who did France beat in their Euro 2024 opener? Austria Netherlands

Albania Poland

Vikki Wall missed out on selection for the Ireland Sevens Olympic squad this week. What county is the Gaelic football star from? Dublin Meath

Louth Westmeath

How many NBA championship titles have the Boston Celtics won after their latest triumph? 12 20

18 15

Which team has NOT officially booked their place in the LGFA All-Ireland quarter-finals yet? Dublin Kerry

Armagh Cork

Who scored England's only goal as they opened their Euro 2024 bid with a win over Serbia? Harry Kane Jude Bellingham

Bukayo Saka Phil Foden

Andy Murray has emerged as a Wimbledon doubt with which of the following injuries? Shoulder Ankle

Back Bicep