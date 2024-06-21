Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
SQOTW

Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

How closely were you following the sports news this week?
5.01pm, 21 Jun 2024
1.3k
0

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette. Score 8/10 or better and email this week’s prize word to competitions@the42.ie to be in with a chance of winning a Gillette Labs razor set with exfoliating bar, magnetic stand, travel case and 4x razor blades refill.

Who was voted URC coach of the season this week?
Leo Cullen
Graham Rowntree

Jake White
Franco Smith
Glenn Ryan has stepped down as Kildare senior football manager. How many seasons was he in charge for?
2
4

1
3
Who won the 2024 US Open as Rory McIlroy fell agonisingly short?
Scottie Scheffler
Patrick Cantlay

Xander Schauffele
Bryson DeChambeau
Who did France beat in their Euro 2024 opener?
Austria
Netherlands

Albania
Poland
Vikki Wall missed out on selection for the Ireland Sevens Olympic squad this week. What county is the Gaelic football star from?
Dublin
Meath

Louth
Westmeath
How many NBA championship titles have the Boston Celtics won after their latest triumph?
12
20

18
15
Which team has NOT officially booked their place in the LGFA All-Ireland quarter-finals yet?
Dublin
Kerry

Armagh
Cork
Who scored England's only goal as they opened their Euro 2024 bid with a win over Serbia?
Harry Kane
Jude Bellingham

Bukayo Saka
Phil Foden
Andy Murray has emerged as a Wimbledon doubt with which of the following injuries?
Shoulder
Ankle

Back
Bicep
And who scored the late equailiser in Dublin and Mayo's entertaining All-Ireland SFC draw at Dr Hyde Park last weekend?
Ryan O'Dononghue
Cormac Costello

Ciarán Kilkenny
Tommy Conroy
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile! To be in with a chance of winning this week's Gillette Labs razor pack, email the prize word GOAL to competitions@the42.ie with subject line 'Gillette Labs Competition'. Please include your name, postal address and contact number.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Top of the pile! To be in with a chance of winning this week's Gillette Labs razor pack, email the prize word GOAL to competitions@the42.ie with subject line 'Gillette Labs Competition'. Please include your name, postal address and contact number.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
Try again next week to score 8/10 or better and be in with a chance of winning the Gillette Labs razor pack.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Try again next week to score 8/10 or better and be in with a chance of winning the Gillette Labs razor pack.
Share your result:

Author
Emma Duffy
emma@the42.ie
@emmaduffy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     