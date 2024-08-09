Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Kerry won their first senior Ladies Football All-Ireland title since 1993 last Sunday. Who was given the Player of the Match award? ©INPHO/Tom Maher Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh ©INPHO/Leah Scholes Anna Galvin

©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Kayleigh Cronin ©INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan Aisling O'Connell

European gold medalist Ciara Mageean has been forced to withdraw from the Olympics due to what injury? ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Back Hamstring

Shoulder Achilles

Club icon Seán Maguire is making a return to Cork City. How many times has been capped with the Republic of Ireland? ©INPHO/Bryan Keane 11 12

8 14

Kildare and which other county announced new managers of their men's football team this week? ©INPHO/Leah Scholes Longford ©INPHO/James Crombie Leitrim

©INPHO/Ben Brady Derry ©INPHO/Oisin Keniry Carlow

Republic of Ireland international Sammie Szmodics has been shortlisted for the 2023/24 PFA Championship Player of the Year award. How many league goals did he score last season? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne 25 24

27 30

Kellie Harrington defended her Olympic 60kg title this week to bring Ireland's current tally of gold medals to.... ©INPHO/James Crombie 4 5

3 2

Which of these former rebel heroes has been appointed the new Cork U20 hurling coach? ©INPHO/Patrick Bolger Tom Kenny ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Anthony Nash

©INPHO/Donall Farmer Niall McCarthy ©INPHO/Donall Farmer Dónál Óg Cusack

Portugal veteran Pepe has announced his retirement from football at the age of 41. Which of these Spanish clubs did he play for? Sipa US/Alamy Live News Barcelona Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid Valencia

True or false? 20-minute red cards will be used in the 2024 Rugby Championship. AP Photo/Themba Hadebe True False