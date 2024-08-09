Advertisement
Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

How closely were you following the sports news this week?
5.00pm, 9 Aug 2024
1.4k
7

Kerry won their first senior Ladies Football All-Ireland title since 1993 last Sunday. Who was given the Player of the Match award?
©INPHO/Tom Maher
Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh
©INPHO/Leah Scholes
Anna Galvin

©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Kayleigh Cronin
©INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan
Aisling O'Connell
European gold medalist Ciara Mageean has been forced to withdraw from the Olympics due to what injury?
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Back
Hamstring

Shoulder
Achilles
Club icon Seán Maguire is making a return to Cork City. How many times has been capped with the Republic of Ireland?
©INPHO/Bryan Keane
11
12

8
14
Kildare and which other county announced new managers of their men's football team this week?
©INPHO/Leah Scholes
Longford
©INPHO/James Crombie
Leitrim

©INPHO/Ben Brady
Derry
©INPHO/Oisin Keniry
Carlow
Republic of Ireland international Sammie Szmodics has been shortlisted for the 2023/24 PFA Championship Player of the Year award. How many league goals did he score last season?
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
25
24

27
30
Kellie Harrington defended her Olympic 60kg title this week to bring Ireland's current tally of gold medals to....
©INPHO/James Crombie
4
5

3
2
Which of these former rebel heroes has been appointed the new Cork U20 hurling coach?
©INPHO/Patrick Bolger
Tom Kenny
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Anthony Nash

©INPHO/Donall Farmer
Niall McCarthy
©INPHO/Donall Farmer
Dónál Óg Cusack
Portugal veteran Pepe has announced his retirement from football at the age of 41. Which of these Spanish clubs did he play for?
Sipa US/Alamy Live News
Barcelona
Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid
Valencia
True or false? 20-minute red cards will be used in the 2024 Rugby Championship.
AP Photo/Themba Hadebe
True
False
And finally, will Rhasidat Adeleke add another medal to Ireland's haul in the final of the women's 400m?
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Yes!
Hell yes!

Hup, Rhasidat
I love my bow
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

