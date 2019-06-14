Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Ashleigh Barty, who defeated Markéta Vondroušová to win the women's singles title at the French Open, hails from which country? PA USA New Zealand

Australia Canada

Which player started a competitive senior international game for Ireland for the first time in Monday's 2-0 win against Gibraltar? INPHO Enda Stevens Scott Hogan

Callum Robinson David McGoldrick

Tyrone were drawn to play against which county in the second round of the All-Ireland senior football qualifiers? INPHO Longford Westmeath

Antrim Laois

The Ireland women's hockey team defeated which of the following sides as they advanced to the semi-finals of the FIH Final Series? INPHO Belarus Ukraine

Czech Republic Poland

By how many strokes did Rory McIlroy win the Canadian Open? PA 3 5

7 9

Irish midfielder Graham Carey was signed by which club from Plymouth Argyle? PA CSKA Moscow Dinamo Bucharest

Dinamo Zagreb CSKA Sofia

Prior to Sunday's defeat to Galway, in what year did the Kilkenny hurlers last lose a championship match at Nowlan Park? INPHO 1939 1949

1959 1969

Can you name the USA player who scored five times in their 13-0 win against Thailand at the Women's World Cup? PA Alex Morgan Rose Lavelle

Carli Lloyd Sam Mewis

Ronan O'Gara has been appointed head coach of... INPHO Racing 92 Bordeaux-Bègles

Grenoble La Rochelle