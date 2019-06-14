Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Paul Dollery Friday 14 Jun 2019, 5:00 PM
22 minutes ago 2,036 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4682345

Ashleigh Barty, who defeated Markéta Vondroušová to win the women's singles title at the French Open, hails from which country?
PA
USA
New Zealand

Australia
Canada
Which player started a competitive senior international game for Ireland for the first time in Monday's 2-0 win against Gibraltar?
INPHO
Enda Stevens
Scott Hogan

Callum Robinson
David McGoldrick
Tyrone were drawn to play against which county in the second round of the All-Ireland senior football qualifiers?
INPHO
Longford
Westmeath

Antrim
Laois
The Ireland women's hockey team defeated which of the following sides as they advanced to the semi-finals of the FIH Final Series?
INPHO
Belarus
Ukraine

Czech Republic
Poland
By how many strokes did Rory McIlroy win the Canadian Open?
PA
3
5

7
9
Irish midfielder Graham Carey was signed by which club from Plymouth Argyle?
PA
CSKA Moscow
Dinamo Bucharest

Dinamo Zagreb
CSKA Sofia
Prior to Sunday's defeat to Galway, in what year did the Kilkenny hurlers last lose a championship match at Nowlan Park?
INPHO
1939
1949

1959
1969
Can you name the USA player who scored five times in their 13-0 win against Thailand at the Women's World Cup?
PA
Alex Morgan
Rose Lavelle

Carli Lloyd
Sam Mewis
Ronan O'Gara has been appointed head coach of...
INPHO
Racing 92
Bordeaux-Bègles

Grenoble
La Rochelle
Which Toronto Raptors player was named MVP after they overcame Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals?
PA
Kyle Lowry
Kawhi Leonard

Jeremy Lin
Danny Green
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

