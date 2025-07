Euro 2025 kicked off in Switzerland this week. Who won the first game of the tournament? Norway Switzerland

Finland Iceland

What scoring tally did Jordan Morris finish with as he led Meath past Galway? 1-6 1-7

1-5 1-8

Which Irish player will captain the Lions against the New South Wales Waratahs tomorrow? Dan Sheehan Tadhg Furlong

Tadhg Beirne Joe McCarthy

Pádraig Harrington won the US Senior Open for the second time on Sunday. When was his other triumph? 2022 2020

2021 2023

Who knocked Manchester City out of the Club World Cup? Monterrey Fluminese

Al-Hilal Palmeiras

The Cork hurling captain returns to the starting team for the All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin. Name him? Robert Downey Patrick Horgan

Declan Dalton Darragh Fitzgibbon

Carla Ward's Ireland lost back to back friendlies to USA last week. What was the score in both games? 3-0 4-0

2-0 5-0

Dessie Farrell stepped down as Dublin football manager last weekend. How many All-Ireland SFC titles did he oversee? 3 1

4 2

Which of these top stars were among the first-round losers at Wimbledon? Aryna Sabalenka Carlos Alcaraz

Coco Gauff Jannik Sinner