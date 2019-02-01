This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Friday 1 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

How closely were you paying attention to the sports headlines this week?

By Sinead Farrell Friday 1 Feb 2019, 5:00 PM
16 minutes ago 1,703 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4472154

Which of these players did not make Ireland's matchday squad for their Six Nations opener against England?
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
John Cooney
©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Dave Kilcoyne

©INPHO/Oisin Keniry
Rob Kearney
©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Cian Healy
Ireland international David Meyler is on the move. Which League One outfit has he signed for on loan?
©INPHO/Bryan Keane
Coventry City
Luton Town

Portsmouth
Charlton
Which former inter-county boss is the new manager of Limerick hurling champions Na Piarsaigh?
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan
Justin McCarthy
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson
Michael Ryan

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan
Dónal O'Grady
©INPHO/Tom Honan
John Allen
Roy Keane has returned to Nottingham Forest as an assistant manager. When did he first join the club as a player?
Ross Kinnaird/EMPICS Sport
1991
1989

1992
1990
Who scored the second of Man United's two late goals to snatch a draw against Burnley this week?
Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport
Ashley Young
John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images
Alexis Sanchez

Anthony Devlin/EMPICS Sport
Victor Lindelof
Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport
Jesse Lingard
Donegal's Yvonne Bonner is set to start in the opening round of Women's AFL fixtures this weekend. Which club does she play for?
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson
Greater Western Syndey Giants
Collingwood

Adelaide Crows
Western Bulldogs
Which former Republic of Ireland star will be part of a new commercial board set up by Tipperary GAA?
©INPHO/Donall Farmer
Robbie Keane
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan
Niall Quinn

© INPHO Patrick Bolger
Denis Irwin
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
John O'Shea
Ciara Griffin is the Ireland women's rugby captain. What county is she from?
©INPHO/Oisin Keniry
Kerry
Dublin

Limerick
Kildare
Joseph Duffy will make his UFC return this year. In which month is he scheduled to fight Marc Diakiese?
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan
February
June

March
April
And finally, London-Irish has signed which Munster player on a short-term deal?
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Tyler Bleyendaal
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Sammy Arnold

©INPHO/Bryan Keane
Andrew Conway
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Ian Keatley
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Liverpool castaway Markovic ends nightmare spell with free transfer to Fulham
    Liverpool castaway Markovic ends nightmare spell with free transfer to Fulham
    Karim Benzema brace helps Real Madrid secure semi-final spot
    Barcelona strike €12 million deal for Brazilian full-back
    IRELAND
    'He’s a big game player' - Cooney ready for possible Six Nations debut
    'He’s a big game player' - Cooney ready for possible Six Nations debut
    Team culture essential to Ireland star Naopu as second-best team in the world come to town
    Poll: Who will win the Six Nations opener between Ireland and England?
    ENGLAND
    'We hate losing': O'Mahony silently simmering ahead of England clash
    'We hate losing': O'Mahony silently simmering ahead of England clash
    'No one thinks we can win' claims England head coach Eddie Jones
    Schmidt: 'I don't think it's going to be boring, it's going to be incredibly exhilarating'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie