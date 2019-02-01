Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

Which of these players did not make Ireland's matchday squad for their Six Nations opener against England? ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan John Cooney ©INPHO/Billy Stickland Dave Kilcoyne

©INPHO/Oisin Keniry Rob Kearney ©INPHO/Billy Stickland Cian Healy

Ireland international David Meyler is on the move. Which League One outfit has he signed for on loan? ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Coventry City Luton Town

Portsmouth Charlton

Which former inter-county boss is the new manager of Limerick hurling champions Na Piarsaigh? ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan Justin McCarthy ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Michael Ryan

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan Dónal O'Grady ©INPHO/Tom Honan John Allen

Roy Keane has returned to Nottingham Forest as an assistant manager. When did he first join the club as a player? Ross Kinnaird/EMPICS Sport 1991 1989

1992 1990

Who scored the second of Man United's two late goals to snatch a draw against Burnley this week? Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport Ashley Young John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images Alexis Sanchez

Anthony Devlin/EMPICS Sport Victor Lindelof Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport Jesse Lingard

Donegal's Yvonne Bonner is set to start in the opening round of Women's AFL fixtures this weekend. Which club does she play for? ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Greater Western Syndey Giants Collingwood

Adelaide Crows Western Bulldogs

Which former Republic of Ireland star will be part of a new commercial board set up by Tipperary GAA? ©INPHO/Donall Farmer Robbie Keane ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan Niall Quinn

© INPHO Patrick Bolger Denis Irwin ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne John O'Shea

Ciara Griffin is the Ireland women's rugby captain. What county is she from? ©INPHO/Oisin Keniry Kerry Dublin

Limerick Kildare

Joseph Duffy will make his UFC return this year. In which month is he scheduled to fight Marc Diakiese? ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan February June

March April