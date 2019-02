1. Sean Cronin will earn his first Six Nations start in Rome on Sunday. Where is the Leinster hooker from? Clare Dublin

Limerick Wexford

2. League of Ireland football returned last Friday night. Who scored the first goal of the new Premier Division campaign? Aaron Greene Kevin Lynch

Mikey Drennan Dinny Corcoran

3. Rory McIlroy has confirmed he will miss the 2019 Irish Open. Who will replace the 29-year-old as tournament host in Lahinch? Paul McGinley Padraig Harrington

Séamus Power Shane Lowry

4. Which Ireland international scored a hat-trick in the Women’s Super League last weekend? Louise Quinn Katie McCabe

Niamh Fahey Leanne Kiernan

5. Which UFC star officially announced his retirement earlier this week? Nick Diaz Georges St-Pierre

Artem Lobov Yushin Okami

6. Who won the 2019 Sigerson Cup on Thursday night after overcoming St Mary’s by four points at O’Moore Park? UCD DCU

UCC DIT

7. Who will come up against Padraig Harrington as captain of the US Ryder Cup team in 2020? Matt Kuchar David Duval

Fred Couples Steve Stricker

8. Cristiano Ronaldo was left frustrated as Juventus fell 2-0 to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. How many Champions Leagues has he won? Four Five

Six Seven

9. Who scored a dramatic, late try to help Connacht defeat the Cheetahs in the Guinness Pro14 last weekend? Jarrad Butler Tom Farrell

Kieran Marmion Ultan Dillane