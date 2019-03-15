Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

Stephen Ward has announced his international retirement. How many senior caps did he earn for Ireland? ©INPHO/James Crombie 54 50

63 45

Who became the first female jockey to ride a Grade One winner over obstacles at Cheltenham this week? ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Rachael Blackmore ©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton Lisa O’Neill

©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Bryony Frost Nigel French/PA Wire/PA Images Lizzie Kelly

Wales are looking to clinch a Grand Slam this weekend for the first time since what year? Jane Barlow/PA Wire/PA Images 2012 2011

2010 2014

Which former Ireland star will become the first woman inducted into the FAI’s Hall of Fame? ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Aine O'Gorman ©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan Olivia O'Toole

©INPHO/Donall Farmer Claire Scanlon ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Emma Byrne

Why was there confusion over the All-Ireland Freshers 1 hurling final between LIT and UL? ©INPHO/James Crombie Two referees showed up The dressing room doors were locked

The teams went to different venues There was a clash of jerseys and neither had a spare kit

Katie Taylor will face Rose Volante in a world-title unification clash on Friday night. Where is Taylor's opponent from? ©INPHO/Jeff Fusco Brazil India

Mexico Argentina

Which of these players did not make the Ireland squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Gibraltar and Georgia? ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Keiren Westwood ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Alan Judge

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan James Collins ©INPHO/Bryan Keane David Meyler

Paul Scholes has resigned as Oldham Athletic manager. How long was he at the helm before his departure? Barrington Coombs/PA Wire/PA Images Two weeks One month

Six weeks One year

Which Munster player is set to make their Six Nations debut against Wales on St Patrick's Day? ©INPHO/Alex Davidson Billy Holland ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Dave Kilcoyne

©INPHO/Billy Stickland Tadhg Beirne ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Niall Scannell