Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

Friday 15 March, 2019
By Sinead Farrell Friday 15 Mar 2019, 5:00 PM
23 minutes ago 2,211 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4543846

Stephen Ward has announced his international retirement. How many senior caps did he earn for Ireland?
©INPHO/James Crombie
54
50

63
45
Who became the first female jockey to ride a Grade One winner over obstacles at Cheltenham this week?
©INPHO/Bryan Keane
Rachael Blackmore
©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton
Lisa O’Neill

©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Bryony Frost
Nigel French/PA Wire/PA Images
Lizzie Kelly
Wales are looking to clinch a Grand Slam this weekend for the first time since what year?
Jane Barlow/PA Wire/PA Images
2012
2011

2010
2014
Which former Ireland star will become the first woman inducted into the FAI’s Hall of Fame?
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson
Aine O'Gorman
©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan
Olivia O'Toole

©INPHO/Donall Farmer
Claire Scanlon
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Emma Byrne
Why was there confusion over the All-Ireland Freshers 1 hurling final between LIT and UL?
©INPHO/James Crombie
Two referees showed up
The dressing room doors were locked

The teams went to different venues
There was a clash of jerseys and neither had a spare kit
Katie Taylor will face Rose Volante in a world-title unification clash on Friday night. Where is Taylor's opponent from?
©INPHO/Jeff Fusco
Brazil
India

Mexico
Argentina
Which of these players did not make the Ireland squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Gibraltar and Georgia?
©INPHO/Bryan Keane
Keiren Westwood
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Alan Judge

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan
James Collins
©INPHO/Bryan Keane
David Meyler
Paul Scholes has resigned as Oldham Athletic manager. How long was he at the helm before his departure?
Barrington Coombs/PA Wire/PA Images
Two weeks
One month

Six weeks
One year
Which Munster player is set to make their Six Nations debut against Wales on St Patrick's Day?
©INPHO/Alex Davidson
Billy Holland
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Dave Kilcoyne

©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Tadhg Beirne
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson
Niall Scannell
And finally, Dr Crokes will contest the All-Ireland football club final this weekend. When did they last win the title?
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
2017
2011

2001
1997
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

