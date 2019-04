Johann van Graan has extended his contract as head coach of Munster. When did he first join the province? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne 2015 2017

2014 2016

Which Manchester United player scored an own goal in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash with Barcelona? Nick Potts/PA Wire/PA Images Ashley Young Ian Hodgson/PA Wire/PA Images Chris Smalling

John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images Diogo Dalot Jon Super/AP/Press Association Images Luke Shaw

Tipperary star Aisling McCarthy has signed a new deal with which AFLW side? ©INPHO/Donall Farmer Western Bulldogs Collingwood

Adelaide Crows Fremantle

Which Wallabies player is set to be sacked for his controversial social media posts? NurPhoto/SIPA USA/PA Images Michael Hooper Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images Reece Hodge

Adam Davy/PA Archive/PA Images Israel Folau David Davies/PA Wire/PA Images Kurtley Beale

Becky Lynch was crowned double WWE champion at Wrestlemania 35. What county was she born in? Jonas Gustavsson/SIPA USA/PA Images Limerick Dublin

Meath Wexford

Ireland striker James Collins picked up the Player of the Season award in League One this week. Which club does he play for? ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Sunderland Luton Town

Barnsley Portsmouth

Which of these Cork hurlers has been cleared to play in their provincial opener after winning an appeal? ©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan Conor Lehane ©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan Seamus Harnedy

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Anthony Nash ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Aidan Walsh

Former Leinster and All Black star Brad Thorn has signed a new deal as head coach of which Super Rugby outfit? ©INPHO/Colm O\'Neill Queensland Reds Brumbies

Melbourne Rebels Sunwolves

The Masters is up and running at Augusta National. Who picked up the green jacket at last year's event? Matt Slocum/AP/Press Association Images Jordan Spieth Charlie Riedel/AP/Press Association Images Jason Day

USA TODAY Network/SIPA USA/PA Images Brooks Koepka KEVIN DIETSCH/UPI/PA Images Patrick Reed