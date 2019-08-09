Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Which of these players has not been named to start for Ireland's World Cup warm-up game against Italy? ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Chris Farrell ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Dave Kearney

©INPHO/Billy Stickland Johnny Sexton ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Jean Kleyn

Kieran McGeeney has been handed a two-year extension as Armagh manager. When was he first appointed? ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson 2014 2015

2013 2016

Which former England rugby player scored a 65-yard touchdown in a pre-season game for the Buffalo Bills? David Jones/PA Archive/PA Images Jason Robinson Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport Ugo Monye

David Davies/PA Archive/PA Images David Strettle Nigel French/PA Archive/PA Images Christian Wade

The Ireland U20 women's basketball team reached the European Championship semi-final after defeating which country? Basketball Ireland England Croatia

France Spain

Which of these Ireland international stars has been appointed as Liverpool's vice-captain? ©INPHO/Matteo Ciambelli Megan Campbell ©INPHO/Matteo Ciambelli Amber Barrett

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Niamh Fahey ©INPHO/Matteo Ciambelli Katie McCabe

The Cork footballers stunned Dublin to clinch the All-Ireland U20 last weekend. How many points did they win by? ©INPHO/Ken Sutton 8 4

6 2

Dundalk lost out to Slovan Bratislava in the first leg of their Europa League third round qualifier. Where will the second leg take place? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Oriel Park ©INPHO/Gary Carr Dalymount Park

©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Tallaght Stadium ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Aviva Stadium

Why has former Ireland rugby captain Claire Molloy decided to take a sabbatical from rugby? ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy To get involved in more volunteer work She's had problems with injuries

To focus on her training in medicine She wants to start her own business

Which of these Irish players did not link up with a new club during the British summer transfer window? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Robbie Brady ©INPHO/Gary Carr James McCarthy

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Stephen Ward ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Callum Robinson