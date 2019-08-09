This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 9 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

How closely have you been paying attention to this week’s headlines?

By Sinead Farrell Friday 9 Aug 2019, 5:00 PM
17 minutes ago 2,032 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4759310

Which of these players has not been named to start for Ireland's World Cup warm-up game against Italy?
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Chris Farrell
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Dave Kearney

©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Johnny Sexton
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Jean Kleyn
Kieran McGeeney has been handed a two-year extension as Armagh manager. When was he first appointed?
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson
2014
2015

2013
2016
Which former England rugby player scored a 65-yard touchdown in a pre-season game for the Buffalo Bills?
David Jones/PA Archive/PA Images
Jason Robinson
Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport
Ugo Monye

David Davies/PA Archive/PA Images
David Strettle
Nigel French/PA Archive/PA Images
Christian Wade
The Ireland U20 women's basketball team reached the European Championship semi-final after defeating which country?
Basketball Ireland
England
Croatia

France
Spain
Which of these Ireland international stars has been appointed as Liverpool's vice-captain?
©INPHO/Matteo Ciambelli
Megan Campbell
©INPHO/Matteo Ciambelli
Amber Barrett

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson
Niamh Fahey
©INPHO/Matteo Ciambelli
Katie McCabe
The Cork footballers stunned Dublin to clinch the All-Ireland U20 last weekend. How many points did they win by?
©INPHO/Ken Sutton
8
4

6
2
Dundalk lost out to Slovan Bratislava in the first leg of their Europa League third round qualifier. Where will the second leg take place?
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Oriel Park
©INPHO/Gary Carr
Dalymount Park

©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Tallaght Stadium
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Aviva Stadium
Why has former Ireland rugby captain Claire Molloy decided to take a sabbatical from rugby?
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
To get involved in more volunteer work
She's had problems with injuries

To focus on her training in medicine
She wants to start her own business
Which of these Irish players did not link up with a new club during the British summer transfer window?
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Robbie Brady
©INPHO/Gary Carr
James McCarthy

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Stephen Ward
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Callum Robinson
Former Kerry star Paul Galvin is set to take over as the new senior football manager of which county?
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan
Kildare
Wexford

Tipperary
Fermanagh
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Share your result:

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie