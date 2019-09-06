This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 6 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

How closely have you been paying attention to this week’s headlines?

By The42 Team Friday 6 Sep 2019, 5:00 PM
45 minutes ago 4,692 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4798188

1. Who did Tommy Walsh replace when he was introduced for Kerry in the second-half of Sunday’s All-Ireland final?
Adrian Spillane
Gavin White

Brian Ó Beaglaoich
Paul Geaney
2. Michael Owen and Alan Shearer engaged in a Twitter spat this week. What season did Shearer manage Owen at Newcastle?
2007/08
2008/09

2010/11
2012/13
3. How many games did it take David McGoldrick to net his first international goal for Ireland?
8
9

10
11
4. Michael Fennelly has been appointed as Offaly manager, but how many senior All-Irelands did he win with Kilkenny?
6
7

8
9
5. Lee O’Connor completed his move from Manchester United to Celtic this week. What county does he hail from?
Waterford
Cork

Kerry
Dublin
6. How many drug tests has Christian Coleman, the fastest man over 100m this year, missed in the past 12 months?
1
2

3
4
7. Who dumped Roger Federer out in the US Open quarter-final this week?
Rafa Nadal
Matteo Berrettini

Grigor Dimitrov
Gael Monfils
8. How many days did Ezekiel Elliot holdout on the Dallas Cowboys before signing a six-year deal worth $90m?
30
40

50
60
9. Vera Pauw is the new Ireland women’s national team manager. What was the first national team she managed?
Scotland
Netherlands

Russia
South Africa
10. Kilkenny and Galway contest the All-Ireland camogie final on Sunday, who did the Cats beat in the semi-final?
Cork
Limerick

Tipperary
Waterford
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Ah sure... better luck next time.
Share your result:

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie