Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

1. Who did Tommy Walsh replace when he was introduced for Kerry in the second-half of Sunday’s All-Ireland final? Adrian Spillane Gavin White

Brian Ó Beaglaoich Paul Geaney

2. Michael Owen and Alan Shearer engaged in a Twitter spat this week. What season did Shearer manage Owen at Newcastle? 2007/08 2008/09

2010/11 2012/13

3. How many games did it take David McGoldrick to net his first international goal for Ireland? 8 9

10 11

4. Michael Fennelly has been appointed as Offaly manager, but how many senior All-Irelands did he win with Kilkenny? 6 7

8 9

5. Lee O’Connor completed his move from Manchester United to Celtic this week. What county does he hail from? Waterford Cork

Kerry Dublin

6. How many drug tests has Christian Coleman, the fastest man over 100m this year, missed in the past 12 months? 1 2

3 4

7. Who dumped Roger Federer out in the US Open quarter-final this week? Rafa Nadal Matteo Berrettini

Grigor Dimitrov Gael Monfils

8. How many days did Ezekiel Elliot holdout on the Dallas Cowboys before signing a six-year deal worth $90m? 30 40

50 60

9. Vera Pauw is the new Ireland women’s national team manager. What was the first national team she managed? Scotland Netherlands

Russia South Africa