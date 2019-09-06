TagsSee other tags
Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
How closely have you been paying attention to this week’s headlines?
1. Who did Tommy Walsh replace when he was introduced for Kerry in the second-half of Sunday’s All-Ireland final?
Adrian Spillane
Gavin White
Brian Ó Beaglaoich
Paul Geaney
2. Michael Owen and Alan Shearer engaged in a Twitter spat this week. What season did Shearer manage Owen at Newcastle?
2007/08
2008/09
2010/11
2012/13
3. How many games did it take David McGoldrick to net his first international goal for Ireland?
8
9
10
11
4. Michael Fennelly has been appointed as Offaly manager, but how many senior All-Irelands did he win with Kilkenny?
6
7
8
9
5. Lee O’Connor completed his move from Manchester United to Celtic this week. What county does he hail from?
Waterford
Cork
Kerry
Dublin
6. How many drug tests has Christian Coleman, the fastest man over 100m this year, missed in the past 12 months?
1
2
3
4
7. Who dumped Roger Federer out in the US Open quarter-final this week?
Rafa Nadal
Matteo Berrettini
Grigor Dimitrov
Gael Monfils
8. How many days did Ezekiel Elliot holdout on the Dallas Cowboys before signing a six-year deal worth $90m?
30
40
50
60
9. Vera Pauw is the new Ireland women’s national team manager. What was the first national team she managed?
Scotland
Netherlands
Russia
South Africa
10. Kilkenny and Galway contest the All-Ireland camogie final on Sunday, who did the Cats beat in the semi-final?
Cork
Limerick
Tipperary
Waterford
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe next week.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Ah sure... better luck next time.
