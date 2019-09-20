Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Sinead Farrell Friday 20 Sep 2019, 5:00 PM
23 minutes ago 2,368 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4817286

Which one of these players has not been named to start for Ireland in their opening World Cup game against Scotland?
©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Rob Kearney
©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Andrew Conway

©INPHO/Gary Carr
Peter O'Mahony
©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Josh van der Flier
How many All-Star nominations did the senior camogie All-Ireland champions Galway receive this week?
©INPHO/Bryan Keane
10
9

14
11
Name the former Kerry player who is set to take over as the new manager of the Laois senior footballers.
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Tomás Ó Sé
©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan
Dara Ó Cinnéide

©INPHO/Donall Farmer
Mike Frank Russell
©INPHO/Donall Farmer
Mike Quirke
The Republic of Ireland team have moved up the Fifa World Rankings. What position are they in now?
©INPHO/James Crombie
28th
26th

29th
30th
Who scored the only goal of the game in Man United's Europa League win over Astana?
Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images
Marcus Rashford
Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images
Mason Greenwood

Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images
Jesse Lingard
Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images
Nemanja Matic
At which venue will Katie Taylor bid to become a two-weight world champion in November?
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson
3Arena
Wembley

Madison Square Garden
Manchester Arena
The Armagh county board proposed which former player to be the next GAA President?
Lorraine O\'Sullivan/INPHO
Jarlath Burns
©INPHO/James Crombie
Enda McNulty

©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan
John McEntee
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan
Oisín McConville
Troy Parrott was on target for Spurs in a Uefa Youth League game this week. But what age is the Dubliner?
Oryk HAIST/SVEN SIMON/DPA/PA Images
20
17

19
22
Europe captain Pádraig Harrington selected his first vice-captain for the 2020 Ryder Cup this week. Can you name him?
Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images
Graeme McDowell
©INPHO/Oisin Keniry
Rory McIlroy

MATHIAS BERGELD
Robert Karlsson
Bradley Collyer/PA Wire/PA Images
Lee Westwood
Why was Wales assistant head coach Rob Howley sent home from the Rugby World Cup?
Nick Potts/PA Archive/PA Images
He got in a fight with Warren Gatland
Alleged betting offences

He leaked team information to the media
He spoke abusively to players at training
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

Gavan Casey is joined by Andy Dunne and, from Japan, Murray Kinsella ahead of Ireland’s Rugby World Cup opener against Scotland.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie