Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

Which one of these players has not been named to start for Ireland in their opening World Cup game against Scotland? ©INPHO/Billy Stickland Rob Kearney ©INPHO/Billy Stickland Andrew Conway

©INPHO/Gary Carr Peter O'Mahony ©INPHO/Billy Stickland Josh van der Flier

How many All-Star nominations did the senior camogie All-Ireland champions Galway receive this week? ©INPHO/Bryan Keane 10 9

14 11

Name the former Kerry player who is set to take over as the new manager of the Laois senior footballers. ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Tomás Ó Sé ©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan Dara Ó Cinnéide

©INPHO/Donall Farmer Mike Frank Russell ©INPHO/Donall Farmer Mike Quirke

The Republic of Ireland team have moved up the Fifa World Rankings. What position are they in now? ©INPHO/James Crombie 28th 26th

29th 30th

Who scored the only goal of the game in Man United's Europa League win over Astana? Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images Marcus Rashford Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images Mason Greenwood

Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images Jesse Lingard Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images Nemanja Matic

At which venue will Katie Taylor bid to become a two-weight world champion in November? ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson 3Arena Wembley

Madison Square Garden Manchester Arena

The Armagh county board proposed which former player to be the next GAA President? Lorraine O\'Sullivan/INPHO Jarlath Burns ©INPHO/James Crombie Enda McNulty

©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan John McEntee ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan Oisín McConville

Troy Parrott was on target for Spurs in a Uefa Youth League game this week. But what age is the Dubliner? Oryk HAIST/SVEN SIMON/DPA/PA Images 20 17

19 22

Europe captain Pádraig Harrington selected his first vice-captain for the 2020 Ryder Cup this week. Can you name him? Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images Graeme McDowell ©INPHO/Oisin Keniry Rory McIlroy

MATHIAS BERGELD Robert Karlsson Bradley Collyer/PA Wire/PA Images Lee Westwood