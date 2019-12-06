Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Jim Gavin has stepped down as Dublin senior football manager after how many years in charge? ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson 6 5

8 7

Which of these players has been selected to captain the Cork senior ladies in 2020? ©INPHO/Tom Beary Doireann O'Sullivan ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Ciara O'Sullivan

©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Orla Finn ©INPHO/Donall Farmer Niamh Cotter

Where will Graeme McDowell host the Irish Open in 2020? ©INPHO/Oisin Keniry The K Club Royal Portrush

Mount Juliet Golf Club Ballybunion Golf Club

Which of these players was awarded the women's Ballon d'Or prize this week? Fotoarena/SIPA USA/PA Images Lucy Bronze Joe Petro/Zuma Press/PA Images Megan Rapinoe

Alex Morgan Pro Shots Photo Agency/SIPA USA/PA Images Vivianne Miedema

Galway hurling star Johnny Glynn is set to join the backroom team of which senior inter-county football side? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne New York Leitrim

Wexford Limerick

John Giles, Liam Brady and Eamon Dunphy returned to punditry on Premier Sports this week. Who was the presenter? ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Matt Cooper ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan Eoin McDevitt

©INPHO/Donall Farmer Ivan Yates ©INPHO/Oisin Keniry Joe Molloy

Steve Hansen has accepted a consulting and mentoring job with which Japanese rugby side? David Davies/PA Wire/PA Images Toyota Verblitz Suntory Sungoliath

Green Rockets Toshiba Brave Lupus

Who has been appointed as caretaker manager of Everton to replace Marco Silva? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Alan Kelly Nick Potts/EMPICS Sport John Ebbrell

Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport Francis Jeffers David Davies/EMPICS Sport Duncan Ferguson

Armagh legend Oisín McConville has taken over as manager of which Monagahan football club? ©INPHO/Donall Farmer Carrickmacross Inniskeen Grattans

Corduff Clones