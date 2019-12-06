Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Sinead Farrell Friday 6 Dec 2019, 5:00 PM
21 minutes ago 1,577 Views 1 Comment
Jim Gavin has stepped down as Dublin senior football manager after how many years in charge?
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson
6
5

8
7
Which of these players has been selected to captain the Cork senior ladies in 2020?
©INPHO/Tom Beary
Doireann O'Sullivan
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Ciara O'Sullivan

©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Orla Finn
©INPHO/Donall Farmer
Niamh Cotter
Where will Graeme McDowell host the Irish Open in 2020?
©INPHO/Oisin Keniry
The K Club
Royal Portrush

Mount Juliet Golf Club
Ballybunion Golf Club
Which of these players was awarded the women's Ballon d'Or prize this week?
Fotoarena/SIPA USA/PA Images
Lucy Bronze
Joe Petro/Zuma Press/PA Images
Megan Rapinoe

Alex Morgan
Pro Shots Photo Agency/SIPA USA/PA Images
Vivianne Miedema
Galway hurling star Johnny Glynn is set to join the backroom team of which senior inter-county football side?
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
New York
Leitrim

Wexford
Limerick
John Giles, Liam Brady and Eamon Dunphy returned to punditry on Premier Sports this week. Who was the presenter?
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson
Matt Cooper
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan
Eoin McDevitt

©INPHO/Donall Farmer
Ivan Yates
©INPHO/Oisin Keniry
Joe Molloy
Steve Hansen has accepted a consulting and mentoring job with which Japanese rugby side?
David Davies/PA Wire/PA Images
Toyota Verblitz
Suntory Sungoliath

Green Rockets
Toshiba Brave Lupus
Who has been appointed as caretaker manager of Everton to replace Marco Silva?
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Alan Kelly
Nick Potts/EMPICS Sport
John Ebbrell

Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport
Francis Jeffers
David Davies/EMPICS Sport
Duncan Ferguson
Armagh legend Oisín McConville has taken over as manager of which Monagahan football club?
©INPHO/Donall Farmer
Carrickmacross
Inniskeen Grattans

Corduff
Clones
Paul Dean has stepped down as Ireland rugby team manager. When was he first appointed to the role?
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
2016
2017

2015
2014
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

