Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

Peter Wright became the PDC World Darts champion this week. How many times has he won the competition before? Steven Paston/PA Wire/PA Images 3 0

1 4

Which Tyrone footballer is set to make a switch to Aussie Rules in 2020? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Peter Harte ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Darren McCurry

©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Cathal McShane ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Colm Cavanagh

Liverpool's victory over Sheffield United puts them how many points clear at the top of the Premier League table? Tim Goode/PA Wire/PA Images 13 15

10 16

Munster team doctor Jamie Kearns was given a fine and three-week touchline ban over an altercation with which Saracens player? ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Manu Vunipola ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Ben Spencer

©INPHO/Billy Stickland Jamie George ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Sean Maitland

Who will the New England Patriots face in their first NFL wildcard game in a decade this weekend? MATTHEW HEALEY/UPI/PA Images Houston Texans Buffalo Bills

Tennessee Titans New Orleans Saints

Who bagged a hat-trick of goals this week to send the Cork footballers to the McGrath Cup final? ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Michael Hurley ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Stephen Sherlock

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Cian Dorgan ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Mark Collins

Former Ireland international John Sheridan has been sacked as manager of which English National League club? James Meehan/INPHO Yeovil Town Chesterfield

Bromley Notts County

Which Connacht player is unlikely to be available for Ireland's Six Nations campaign due to a hand injury? ©INPHO/James Crombie Quinn Roux ©INPHO/Tom O\'Hanlon Bundee Aki

©INPHO/Tom O\'Hanlon Jack Carty ©INPHO/Tom O\'Hanlon Ultan Dillane

Dessie Farrell's Dublin will begin their 2020 campaign against which side in the O'Byrne Cup semi-final this month? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Meath Wexford

Longford Offaly