Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

Friday 3 January, 2020
By Sinead Farrell Friday 3 Jan 2020, 5:00 PM
42 minutes ago 4,422 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4952552

Peter Wright became the PDC World Darts champion this week. How many times has he won the competition before?
Steven Paston/PA Wire/PA Images
3
0

1
4
Which Tyrone footballer is set to make a switch to Aussie Rules in 2020?
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Peter Harte
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Darren McCurry

©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Cathal McShane
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson
Colm Cavanagh
Liverpool's victory over Sheffield United puts them how many points clear at the top of the Premier League table?
Tim Goode/PA Wire/PA Images
13
15

10
16
Munster team doctor Jamie Kearns was given a fine and three-week touchline ban over an altercation with which Saracens player?
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Manu Vunipola
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Ben Spencer

©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Jamie George
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Sean Maitland
Who will the New England Patriots face in their first NFL wildcard game in a decade this weekend?
MATTHEW HEALEY/UPI/PA Images
Houston Texans
Buffalo Bills

Tennessee Titans
New Orleans Saints
Who bagged a hat-trick of goals this week to send the Cork footballers to the McGrath Cup final?
©INPHO/Bryan Keane
Michael Hurley
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Stephen Sherlock

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Cian Dorgan
©INPHO/Bryan Keane
Mark Collins
Former Ireland international John Sheridan has been sacked as manager of which English National League club?
James Meehan/INPHO
Yeovil Town
Chesterfield

Bromley
Notts County
Which Connacht player is unlikely to be available for Ireland's Six Nations campaign due to a hand injury?
©INPHO/James Crombie
Quinn Roux
©INPHO/Tom O\'Hanlon
Bundee Aki

©INPHO/Tom O\'Hanlon
Jack Carty
©INPHO/Tom O\'Hanlon
Ultan Dillane
Dessie Farrell's Dublin will begin their 2020 campaign against which side in the O'Byrne Cup semi-final this month?
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Meath
Wexford

Longford
Offaly
And finally, Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to AC Milan this week. When did he first sign for the Italian club?
Spada/AP/Press Association Images
2010
2011

2009
2007
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

