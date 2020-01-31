Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Emma Duffy Friday 31 Jan 2020, 5:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,928 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4987401

Who scored Kerry's late equalising free against Dublin in Croker on Saturday night?
Paul Geaney
Sean O'Shea

Killian Spillane
David Clifford
Which Championship club has Ireland international Callum Robinson joined on a loan deal?
Leeds United
West Bromwich Albion

Sheffield Wednesday
Nottingham Forest
21-year-old Caelan Doris will make his Ireland Test debut against Scotland tomorrow, but where is he from?
Dublin
Galway

Wicklow
Mayo
If Novak Djokovic wins the Australian Open in Sunday's final, it will be Melbourne title number...
6
8

9
7
Manchester United finally secured the signature of Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes this week. The former Sporting Lisbon star said "his love of United started" when he watched which former player in action?
Cristiano Ronaldo
Paul Scholes

Roy Keane
Ruud van Nistlerooy
Áine Tighe will miss the 2020 AFLW season with a cruciate injury. Which county does the Fremantle star hail from?
Louth
Leitrim

Longford
Limerick
Which of the following Ireland players hasn't been included in the Six Nations matchday squad to face Scotland due to injury?
Leah Lyons
Eimear Considine

Ciara Griffin
Sene Naoupu
Liverpool's win over West Ham on Wednesday night put the Reds how many points clear at the top of the Premier League table?
16
18

19
20
Who top-scored in the decider as DCU were crowned Sigerson Cup champions?
Paddy Small
Evan Comerford

David Garland
Micheál Bannigan
And lastly, which franchise did late NBA legend Kobe Bryant spend his entire 20-year career at?
Golden State Warriors
Los Angeles Lakers

Chicago Bulls
Miami Heat
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

