Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Who scored Kerry's late equalising free against Dublin in Croker on Saturday night? Paul Geaney Sean O'Shea

Killian Spillane David Clifford

Which Championship club has Ireland international Callum Robinson joined on a loan deal? Leeds United West Bromwich Albion

Sheffield Wednesday Nottingham Forest

21-year-old Caelan Doris will make his Ireland Test debut against Scotland tomorrow, but where is he from? Dublin Galway

Wicklow Mayo

If Novak Djokovic wins the Australian Open in Sunday's final, it will be Melbourne title number... 6 8

9 7

Manchester United finally secured the signature of Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes this week. The former Sporting Lisbon star said "his love of United started" when he watched which former player in action? Cristiano Ronaldo Paul Scholes

Roy Keane Ruud van Nistlerooy

Áine Tighe will miss the 2020 AFLW season with a cruciate injury. Which county does the Fremantle star hail from? Louth Leitrim

Longford Limerick

Which of the following Ireland players hasn't been included in the Six Nations matchday squad to face Scotland due to injury? Leah Lyons Eimear Considine

Ciara Griffin Sene Naoupu

Liverpool's win over West Ham on Wednesday night put the Reds how many points clear at the top of the Premier League table? 16 18

19 20

Who top-scored in the decider as DCU were crowned Sigerson Cup champions? Paddy Small Evan Comerford

David Garland Micheál Bannigan