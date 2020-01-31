Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Create your own sports news feed by selecting what interests you most
Who scored Kerry's late equalising free against Dublin in Croker on Saturday night?
Paul Geaney
Sean O'Shea
Killian Spillane
David Clifford
Which Championship club has Ireland international Callum Robinson joined on a loan deal?
Leeds United
West Bromwich Albion
Sheffield Wednesday
Nottingham Forest
21-year-old Caelan Doris will make his Ireland Test debut against Scotland tomorrow, but where is he from?
Dublin
Galway
Wicklow
Mayo
If Novak Djokovic wins the Australian Open in Sunday's final, it will be Melbourne title number...
6
8
9
7
Manchester United finally secured the signature of Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes this week. The former Sporting Lisbon star said "his love of United started" when he watched which former player in action?
Cristiano Ronaldo
Paul Scholes
Roy Keane
Ruud van Nistlerooy
Áine Tighe will miss the 2020 AFLW season with a cruciate injury. Which county does the Fremantle star hail from?
Louth
Leitrim
Longford
Limerick
Which of the following Ireland players hasn't been included in the Six Nations matchday squad to face Scotland due to injury?
Leah Lyons
Eimear Considine
Ciara Griffin
Sene Naoupu
Liverpool's win over West Ham on Wednesday night put the Reds how many points clear at the top of the Premier League table?
16
18
19
20
Who top-scored in the decider as DCU were crowned Sigerson Cup champions?
Paddy Small
Evan Comerford
David Garland
Micheál Bannigan
And lastly, which franchise did late NBA legend Kobe Bryant spend his entire 20-year career at?
Golden State Warriors
Los Angeles Lakers
Chicago Bulls
Miami Heat
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
