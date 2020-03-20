This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 20 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

How closely were you paying attention to the sports headlines this week?

By Sinead Farrell Friday 20 Mar 2020, 5:31 PM
1 hour ago 2,465 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5052686

Tom Brady announced his departure from the New England Patriots this week. For how many years was he with the NFL side?
Charles Krupa/AP/Press Association Images
15
20

10
12
Which Chelsea star broke self-isolation protocols when he was spotted playing football with Declan Rice?
Nigel French/PA Wire/PA Images
Mason Mount
Bradley Collyer/PA Wire/PA Images
Callum Hudson-Odoi

John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images
Tammy Abraham
Tess Derry/PA Wire/PA Images
Olivier Giroud
Republic of Ireland's crunch Euros play-off against Slovakia has been rescheduled for which month?
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
July
August

June
September
A Man United player was crowned Player of the Month for February. Can you name him?
Nick Potts/EMPICS Sport
Luke Shaw
Richard Sellers/PA Wire/PA Images
Juan Mata

Bradley Collyer/PA Wire/PA Images
Bruno Fernandes
Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images
Marcus Rashford
Former Dublin camogie player Betty 'Gerry' Hughes passed away this week. How many All-Ireland medals did she win?
©INPHO/James Crombie
6
3

5
9
Which of these GAA county grounds is being used as Covid-19 drive-thru testing centre?
©INPHO/Bryan Keane
Nowlan Park
©INPHO/Tommy Grealy
Pearse Stadium

©INPHO/Evan Logan
Healy Park
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Fitzgerald Stadium
How did Judd Trump make history in snooker this week?
ChinaImages/SIPA USA/PA Images
Won a game with a broken cue stick
Played an entire game blind-folded

Won six ranking titles in a season
Won five ranking titles in a season
It's been revealed that a South Africa rugby star almost lost his leg after a freak injury. But do you know which one?
Adam Davy/PA Wire/PA Images
Willie le Roux
David Davies/PA Archive/PA Images
Pieter-Steph du Toit

David Davies/PA Archive/PA Images
Eben Etzebeth
Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images
Faf de Klerk
Dublin's Niamh McEvoy and Sinéad Goldrick are among the Irish players returning home from the AFLW. Which club were they with?
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson
GWS Giants
Freemantle

Melbourne
Brisbane Lions
Conan Byrne undertook a 42km walk for the Irish Cancer Society this week. Which of these football clubs has he never played for?
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
UCD
Shelbourne

St Patrick's Athletic
Dundalk
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie