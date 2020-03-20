Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

Tom Brady announced his departure from the New England Patriots this week. For how many years was he with the NFL side? Charles Krupa/AP/Press Association Images 15 20

10 12

Which Chelsea star broke self-isolation protocols when he was spotted playing football with Declan Rice? Nigel French/PA Wire/PA Images Mason Mount Bradley Collyer/PA Wire/PA Images Callum Hudson-Odoi

John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images Tammy Abraham Tess Derry/PA Wire/PA Images Olivier Giroud

Republic of Ireland's crunch Euros play-off against Slovakia has been rescheduled for which month? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne July August

June September

A Man United player was crowned Player of the Month for February. Can you name him? Nick Potts/EMPICS Sport Luke Shaw Richard Sellers/PA Wire/PA Images Juan Mata

Bradley Collyer/PA Wire/PA Images Bruno Fernandes Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images Marcus Rashford

Former Dublin camogie player Betty 'Gerry' Hughes passed away this week. How many All-Ireland medals did she win? ©INPHO/James Crombie 6 3

5 9

Which of these GAA county grounds is being used as Covid-19 drive-thru testing centre? ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Nowlan Park ©INPHO/Tommy Grealy Pearse Stadium

©INPHO/Evan Logan Healy Park ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Fitzgerald Stadium

How did Judd Trump make history in snooker this week? ChinaImages/SIPA USA/PA Images Won a game with a broken cue stick Played an entire game blind-folded

Won six ranking titles in a season Won five ranking titles in a season

It's been revealed that a South Africa rugby star almost lost his leg after a freak injury. But do you know which one? Adam Davy/PA Wire/PA Images Willie le Roux David Davies/PA Archive/PA Images Pieter-Steph du Toit

David Davies/PA Archive/PA Images Eben Etzebeth Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images Faf de Klerk

Dublin's Niamh McEvoy and Sinéad Goldrick are among the Irish players returning home from the AFLW. Which club were they with? ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson GWS Giants Freemantle

Melbourne Brisbane Lions