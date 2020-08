Spain legend Iker Casillas announced his retirement this week. How many Champions League titles did he win in his career? Global Media Group/SIPA USA/PA Images Four Two

Three One

Which of these Ladies Football stars did not sign a new deal in the AFLW this week? ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Sarah Rowe ©INPHO/James Crombie Niamh Kelly

©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Grace Kelly ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Ailish Considine

Ronnie O'Sullivan recorded the fastest win in Crucible history at the World Championship. What time did he complete his victory in? Nigel French/PA Wire/PA Images 91 minutes 101 minutes

149 minutes 108 minutes

James McClean was named Stoke City's player of the year this week. How many goals did he score for the side last season? Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images 10 7

11 5

What injury is likely to keep Ireland star James Ryan out of action for Leinster's restart plans? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Shoulder Arm

Hip Ankle

Jamie Roberts has signed for Dragons following a short spell with which South African side? Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images Stormers Bulls

Lions Sharks

All-Ireland club football champions Corofin scored a huge win over Oughterard in the Galway senior championship. How much did they score? ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson 6-16 5-11

8-19 7-17

Which of these Mayo stars was sent off during last weekend's club championship? ©INPHO/Evan Logan Diarmuid O'Connor ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Lee Keegan

©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Cillian O'Connor ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Chris Barrett

Ireland's Richard Keogh has joined MK Dons after departing from Derby County last year. What age is the centre-back? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo 30 33

34 29