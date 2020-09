Ireland's Aaron Hill defeated Ronnie O'Sullivan at the European Masters this week. What age is the Cork man? 19 18

20 21

Which of these players did NOT take a penalty for Dundalk in their Europa League win over Sheriff Tiraspol? ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Sean Gannon ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Stefan Colovic

©INPHO/Aleksandar Djorovic Patrick Hoban ©INPHO/Bagu Blanco Sean Hoare

Rob Kearney officially retired from playing for Leinster this week. In what year did he make his debut for the province? ©INPHO/Billy Stickland 2007 2006

2005 2004

Which of these Tyrone footballers retired from inter-county duty this week? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Peter Harte ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Richard Donnelly

©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Frank Burns ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Colm Cavanagh

True or false: Joy Neville made history this week by becoming the first woman appointed as TMO in a major international competition. ©INPHO/Billy Stickland True False

Which actor from the TV show 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia' wants to invest in the Wrexham football club with Ryan Reynolds? Dave Starbuck/DPA/PA Images Charlie Day Billy Bennight/Zuma Press/PA Images Rob McElhenney

JIM RUYMEN/UPI/PA Images Danny DeVito Billy Bennight/Zuma Press/PA Images Kaitlin Olson

Kildare footballer Peter Kelly announced his retirement this week. From which club does he hail? ©INPHO/Philip Magowan Moorefield Athy

Johnstownbridge Two Mile House

Where will Katie Taylor will face Miriam Gutierrez to defend her undisputed world lightweight title in November? ©INPHO/Matchroom Boxing/Mark Robinson The UK Ireland

America Mexico

The son of which former Ireland international scored his debut goal for Manchester City on Thursday night? ©INPHO/Billy Stickland Ronnie Whelan ©INPHO/Billy Stickland Paul McGrath

©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan Rory Delap ©INPHO/Billy Stickland Andy Townsend