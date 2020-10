The Mayo footballers have been relegated from Division 1 for the first time in how many years? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo 15 23

17 24

Which of these players did NOT score a try for the Ireland women's team in their Six Nations win over Italy? Claire Molloy Lindsay Peat

Beibhinn Parsons Ciara Griffin

Cork City voted in favour of selling the club to the owner of which English Championship side? ©INPHO/Oisin Keniry Preston North End Bournemouth

Reading Millwall

James Brown and which other player scored in Drogheda's win over Cabinteely that sealed their promotion to the Premier Division? ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Jake Hyland ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Kevin Knight

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Mark Hughes ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Luke Heeney

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose has been ruled out for the remaining international schedule. What injury is keeping him on the sidelines? ©INPHO/Billy Stickland Facial injury Twisted ankle

Sprained wrist Hamstring tear

Eoin Cadogan has been ruled out of Cork's Munster hurling semi-final against Waterford. What other key player is unavailable? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Conor Lehane ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Darragh Fitzgibbon

©INPHO/James Crombie Anthony Nash ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Séamus Harnedy

Who scored Liverpool's 10,000th goal in their Champions League win over Midtjylland this week? Phil Noble/PA Wire/PA Images Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane

Roberto Firmino Diogo Jota

Which former camogie star said this week that she spent over €50,000 on fuel costs during her inter-county career? ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Therese Maher ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Ursula Jacob

©INPHO/Bryan Keane Aoife Murray ©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan Jenny O'Leary

Who scored a brace of tries for Munster in their thrilling Pro14 win over Cardiff? ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Gavin Coombes Mike Haley

Rory Scannell Darren Sweetnam