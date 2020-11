1. Alan Pardew returned to football as a technical director with a club in which country? Belarus Belgium

Bulgaria Croatia

2. Mickey Harte was appointed as Louth boss this week. Who knocked them out of the 2020 Leinster championship? Offaly Longford

Laois Westmeath

3. Jack Charlton's former assistant manager Maurice Setters died this week. For what English club did he make 194 appearances? Liverpool Everton

Man Utd Man City

4. Who scored the late winner for Chelsea in their 2-1 Champions League victory at Rennes? Mason Mount Thiago Silva

Callum Hudson-Odoi Olivier Giroud

5. Megan Campbell returned to the Ireland women's squad this week ahead of crucial Euro 2022 qualifier with Germany. When was her last appearance for her country? 7 months ago 9 months ago

11 months ago 13 months ago

6. French rugby legend Christophe Dominici died at the age of 48. With what club did he win five French championships? Clermont Auvergne Toulouse

Montpellier Stade Français

7. Connacht scored seven tries against what Pro14 side last weekend? Zebre Dragons

Benetton Edinburgh

8. Waterford are in All-Ireland semi-final action this weekend. What was the last year they lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup? 1951 1959

1961 1963

9. Troy Parrott made his full debut for Milwall on Wednesday night, but how many senior caps has he for Ireland? 1 2

3 4