A serious hamstring injury has ruled Derrick Williams out of Ireland's first two World Cup qualifiers. What club does he play for? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Bristol City Blackburn Rovers

Preston Norwich City

Which of these players did NOT retire from inter-county GAA this week? ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Seamus O'Shea ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Aidan O'Shea

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Gareth Bradshaw ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Tom Parsons

Paul O'Connell has been added to Ireland's backroom team as a forwards coach. How many caps did he earn for his country? ©INPHO/James Crombie 111 109

108 112

Fernandinho and which other player scored for Man City in their Carabao Cup semi-final win over Man United? Jason Cairnduff/AP/Press Association Images John Stones Shaun Botterill/PA Wire/PA Images Kevin De Bruyne

Ian Walton/PA Wire/PA Images Raheem Sterling Michael Regan/PA Wire/PA Images Riyad Mahrez

Louise Quinn was the hero for Fiorentina this week to send them into the Italian Super Cup final. Which county is she from? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Dublin Louth

Meath Wicklow

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has signed a contract extension which will run until the summer of which year? ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan 2022 2024

2023 2025

Who did Gerwyn Price defeat in the final of the PDC World Darts Championship? John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images Michael van Gerwen John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images Peter Wright

Adam Davy/PA Wire/PA Images Michael Smith Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire/PA Images Gary Anderson

Two-time All-Star Declan Browne has come on board as a forwards coach with the Tipperary footballers. Can you name his club? ©INPHO/Patrick Bolger Aherlow Moyle Rovers

Galtee Rovers JK Bracken's

Mick McCarthy was sacked by Cypriot side Apoel Nicosia this week after how many months in charge? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Two Five

Six Three