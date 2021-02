Cavan earned three spots on the 2020 All-Star football team. Which of these players did NOT pick up an award? ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Raymond Galligan ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Gearóid McKiernan

©INPHO Thomas Galligan ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Pádraig Faulkner

Former Ireland rugby international Lynne Cantwell has accepted a High Performance role in which country? ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy England New Zealand

South Africa Australia

Who scored two goals from the penalty spot for Rangers in their Europa League first-leg win over Antwerp? Ian Rutherford/PA Archive/PA Images Borna Barisic Ian Rutherford/PA Wire/PA Images Joe Aribo

Alan Harvey/PA Wire/PA Images Ryan Kent Ian Rutherford/PA Wire/PA Images Alfredo Morelos

Ireland defender John Egan is set to miss two upcoming World Cup qualifiers through injury. But can you name his club? ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Sheffield United West Brom

Fulham Newcaslte

What injury has ruled out Leinster's Dan Leavy for the rest of the season? ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Knee cartilage Broken leg

ACL Broken collarbone

A referee squared up to which Irish international in an English Football league game this week? ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Alan Judge ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Troy Parrott

©INPHO/James Crombie Conor Hourihane ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Jason Knight

Which Scotland player will miss the rest of the Six Nations after getting a red card against Wales? Jane Barlow/PA Wire/PA Images Stuart Hogg Jane Barlow/PA Wire/PA Images Finn Russell

David Davies/PA Archive/PA Images Zander Fagerson Ian Rutherford/PA Archive/PA Images George Turner

Ronan McCarthy's ban for a training guideline breach was upheld this week. How long is the suspension? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo 10 weeks 5 weeks

13 weeks 12 weeks

Which of these players has made the shortlist for the camogie Player's Player of the Year award? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Anne Dalton ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Carrie Dolan

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Niamh Kilkenny ©INPHO/James Crombie Grace Walsh