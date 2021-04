Cora Staunton was named on the AFLW Team of the Year this week. When did she first sign for the GWS Giants? DAVID MARIUZ/AAP/PA Images 2018 2016

2017 2015

Who picked up the Player of the Match award in the Republic of Ireland's friendly against Denmark on Thursday? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Jamie Finn ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Heather Payne

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Katie McCabe ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Louise Quinn

Who did Rory McIlroy hit with a wayward shot on the 7th hole in his opening round at the Masters? USA TODAY Network/SIPA USA/PA Images His father A man in a Kerry jersey

His mother The owner of Augusta National

Marcus Rashford and which other Man United player bagged goals against Granada in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final? Phil Noble/PA Wire/PA Images Harry Maguire pressinphoto/SIPA USA/PA Images Scott McTominay

Fermin Rodriguez/AP/Press Association Images Paul Pogba Fermin Rodriguez/AP/Press Association Images Bruno Fernandes

Ken Doherty missed out on a place at the snooker World Championship after losing a first round qualifier match this week. When did he last compete in the World Championship? ©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey 2013 2011

2014 2015

Which of these Irish stars will NOT feature in the AFLW Preliminary finals this weekend? ROB PREZIOSO/AAP/PA Images Aishling Sheridan MICHAEL DODGE/AAP/PA Images Sinéad Goldrick

NATASHA MORELLO/AAP/PA Images Orla O'Dwyer SAM WUNDKE/AAP/PA Images Ailish Considine

For how many weeks did Monaghan GAA suspend manager Seamus McEnaney over a Covid-19 training breach? ©INPHO 11 9

12 10

Which player is set to win their 71st cap for Ireland when they begin their Six Nations campaign against Wales this weekend? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Sene Naoupu ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Cliodhna Moloney

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Ciara Griffin ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Claire Molloy

Leinster prop Vakh Abdaladze is available for selection again after an 18-month absence. What injury was keeping him out of action? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Knee Leg

Back Hip