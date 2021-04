Who was named Player of the Match in Ireland's Six Nations win over Wales last weekend? Beibhinn Parsons Eimear Considine

Hannah Tyrrell Dorothy Wall

What colour medal did Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy win at the European Rowing Championships in Varese, Italy? Gold Silver

Bronze

Rachael Blackmore made more history last weekend, winning the Aintree Grand National. Which Tipperary town does she hail from? Cashel Killenaule

Fethard Cahir

Name the Shamrock Rovers player who scored a wondergoal from the halfway line against Derry City on Tuesday night? Graham Burke Danny Mandroiu

Dylan Watts Aaron Greene

Leinster's Scott Fardy has announced that he will retire this summer. When did he join the eastern province? 2017 2015

2018 2016

What reason did Ole Gunnar Solskjaer give this week for Manchester United's patchy home form? They don't like playing at Old Trafford The red stadium wrap

The way the sun shines on the pitch The lack of fans

Ailish Considine (Adelaide Crows) and Orla O'Dwyer (Brisbane Lions) face off in the AFLW Grand Final tomorrow. Which counties do they hail from? Galway and Limerick Cork and Kerry

Cavan and Dublin Clare and Tipperary

Munster have confirmed that Simon Zebo will return to his native province this summer. What age is the Cork man? 30 33

31 32

Which former League of Ireland manager steered Northern Ireland to historic Women's Euro 2022 qualification? Dave Robertson Kenny Shiels

Pat Fenlon Demot Keely