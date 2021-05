Antoine Dupont is the first French winner of EPCR European Player of the Year award. Who does he play for? La Rochelle Toulouse

Racing 92 Toulon

Who scored 1-5 for Dublin on her return to inter-county football last Sunday? Sinead Aherne Niamh McEvoy

Siobhan Killeen Hannah Tyrrell

Atletico Madrid were crowned La Liga champions on Saturday, but how many years had it been since their last title? 7 8

9 10

Who won the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix? Carlos Sainz Lewis Hamilton

Lando Norris Max Verstappen

Phil Mickelson became oldest Major winner with his victory in the PGA Championship, but how old is he? 49 50

51 52

Which of these players didn't earn their first call-up to Ireland's senior squad this week? Danny Mandroiu Andrew Omobamidele

Ryan Johansson Chiedozie Ogbene

The GAA announced that Allianz League games in Northern Ireland will be permitted to have crowds of up to how many from this weekend? 200 400

500 1,000

Which Ireland international's brother has been called up to the USA rugby team's preliminary squad? Jack Carty Ross Byrne

Ryan Baird Caelan Doris

Ireland's Dan Martin won the 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday. Where was he born? Brussels Belfast

Birmingham Bordeaux