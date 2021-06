Dublin footballer Philly McMahon has joined Bohemians' backroom team. How many All-Ireland medals has he won? 7 6

9 8

Who scored Chelsea's winning goal in their Champions League final victory over Manchester City? Mason Mount Kai Havertz

N’Golo Kante Antonio Rudiger

Naomi Osaka's withdrawal from the French Open dominated the headlines this week, but who did she beat in her opening match? Ashleigh Barty Patricia Maria Tig

Serena Williams Danielle Rose Collins

Which Premiership side has Sean O'Brien signed for from Connacht? Exeter Bristol

Sale Harlequins

Vera Pauw today named her Ireland squad for an upcoming friendly double-header. Who will the Girls In Green face? Sweden Iceland

Ukraine Belgium

Who top-scored for Kilkenny in their Allianz Hurling League Division 1, Group B clash against Wexford last weekend? Billy Ryan TJ Reid

Adrian Mullen Alan Murphy

In which US city did Jason Quigley land the biggest win of his career last weekend? New York Las Vegas

Boston Chicago

Which Peamount United star scooped the SSE Airtricity League's Player of the Month award for May? Eleanor Ryan-Doyle Megan Smyth Lynch

Áine O'Gorman Claire Walsh

Who captains Leinster in their penultimate game of the season against Glasgow this evening? Garry Ringrose Josh van der Flier

Michael Bent Luke McGrath