Which eight-time All-Ireland winner announced his retirement from the Dublin panel last Sunday? Paul Mannion Michael Darragh Macauley

Cian O'Sullivan Stephen Cluxton

Conor Murray has been appointed Lions captain as Alun Wyn Jones is ruled out of the tour with which injury? Dislocated shoulder Broken ribs

Concussion Adductor strain

What came under fire after Serena Williams' first-round exit from Wimbledon? The balls The umpires

The Covid-19 rules The courts

How many goals were scored in the Euro 2020 last-16 tie between Spain and Croatia? 5 6

7 8

Which one of these Irish cyclists will not be competing at the Tokyo Olympics? Nicolas Roche Dan Martin

Sam Bennett Eddie Dunbar

Páidí Fitzpatrick was handed his first senior championship start for the Clare hurlers on Sunday, but what age is he? 19 20

30 31

Michael Conlan and TJ Doheny are set to fight where in August? Dublin Belfast

London Manchester

Ireland's Mark English broke an Irish record to seal his spot at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. Which event does he run in? 400m 800m

1500m 5000m

Who led the Irish Open after the first round? Johannes Veerman Lucas Herbert

Grant Forrest Tommy Fleetwood