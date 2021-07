Which England player took the final penalty Gianluigi Donnarumma decisively saved in Sunday's Euro 2020 final? Marcus Rashford Bukayo Saka

Jadon Sancho Harry Kane

Irish international Rianna Jarrett signed for which club this week? London City Lionesses London Bees

Lewes Leicester City

Who scored Donegal's late winner as they squeezed past Derry last weekend? Michael Murphy Michael Langan

Niall O’Donnell Paddy McBrearty

Where will Katie Taylor's next fight against Jennifer Han take place? London Manchester

Leeds Liverpool

Who was named Uefa's Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament? Giorgio Chiellini Leonardo Bonucci

Gianluigi Donnarumma Federico Chiesa

Rhasidat Adeleke was crowned European U20 100m champion this afternoon. Name her Dublin-based club? Liffey Valley Tallaght AC

Clonliffe Harriers Dundrum South Dublin [DSD]

Who scored the Lions' only try against South Africa in Cape Town on Wednesday night? Owen Farrell Wyn Jones

Conor Murray Louis Rees-Zammit

Bohemians saw off Iceland’s Stjarnan at the Aviva Stadium last night to advance in the Europa Conference League, but what was the aggregate scoreline? 3-0 4-1

3-1 4-0

Name the Cork U20 football boss who oversaw a dramatic one-point Munster semi-final win over Kerry and was widely lauded for his impassioned interview afterwards? Ronan McCarthy John Cleary

Keith Ricken Ephie Fitzgerald