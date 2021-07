Which Scottish football club is planning to build a statue to honour Alex Ferguson? Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images Celtic Rangers

Aberdeen Dunfermline

Which US pop star has offered to pay the fine that was handed to the Norwegian national women’s beach handball team this week? Image Press Agency/SIPA USA/PA Images Pink Sipa USA/SIPA USA/PA Images Lady Gaga

Lafargue Raphael/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images Katy Perry Sipa USA/SIPA USA/PA Images Ariana Grande

Galway's Joe Canning has retired from inter-county hurling. How many All-Stars did he win in his career? ©INPHO/Brian Reilly-Troy 4 5

6 7

Which of these Irish players has NOT been named to start for the Lions in their second Test against South Africa this weekend? ©INPHO/Billy Stickland Conor Murray ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Jack Conan

©INPHO/Billy Stickland Robbie Henshaw ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Bundee Aki

Mona McSharry finished in eighth place in the Olympic 100m Breaststroke final. What age is she? ©INPHO/Bryan Keane 21 22

20 23

Which former Ireland international was appointed head coach of the England U21s this week? ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Robbie Keane ©INPHO/Billy Stickland Kevin Sheedy

©INPHO/Donall Farmer Lee Carsley ©INPHO/Andrew Paton Colin Healy

Why did Australian swim coach Dean Boxall apologise for his celebrations after Ariarne Titmus' victory in the 400m final at the Olympics? Insidefoto/SIPA USA/PA Images He claimed Covid wasn't real He roared expletives at an official

He kissed a stranger He ripped off his mask

Which of these athletes did NOT run in the heats of the 4x400m mixed relay team for Ireland on Friday? ©INPHO/Marc Schumacher Christopher O'Donnell ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Phil Healy

©INPHO/Bryan Keane Sophie Becker ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Thomas Barr

Davy Fitzgerald has stepped down as the Wexford hurling manager after how many years in charge? ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson 5 6

3 4